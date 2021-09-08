Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks: Thoma's ascension materials revealed

As the only new character in the upcoming Genshin Impact version 2.2, Thoma is receiving special attention from the community even though he is assumed to be a 4-star character.
Thoma is a "fixer" staying in Inazuma, even though he was born in Mondstadt. With his mysterious background, players are even more eager to wish for Thoma and uncover more about his history from the voice line on the character page.
Aside from Thoma's gameplay, prominent leakers also revealed the ascension material for him in Genshin Impact. With this information, gamers can farm the materials early on in the current version.
Ascension materials for Thoma in Genshin Impact
Thoma's ascension materials consist of Agnidus Agate Gems, Smoldering Pearl, Fluorescent Fungus, and Treasure Hoarder Insignia. Genshin Impact players can obtain almost all of them in the current version.
The only one unavailable is the Fluorescent Fungus, a new local specialty in Inazuma.
Pyro Hypostasis
- 46x Smoldering Pearls
Pyro Hypostasis is a boss added to version 2.0 and located northwest of Kujou Encampment in Kannazuka, and Genshin Impact players need to farm 46 Smoldering Pearls.
On average, they should be able to collect the said amount of material after fighting Pyro Hypostasis at the most 23 times.
Fluorescent Fungus
- 168x Fluorescent Fungus
Fluorescent Fungus is a new local specialty in Inazuma that will be added in Genshin Impact version 2.2. Readers must note that Fluorescent Fungus and Sea Ganoderma are two different materials.
Since those two items almost have the same color palette and shape, beginners might mix them up and farm the wrong local specialty.
Treasure Hoarder
- 18x Treasure Hoarder Insignia
- 20x Silver Raven Insignia
- 36x Golden Raven Insignia
Treasure Hoarder is a common enemy in Genshin Impact that has been available ever since its release. By most accounts, players should already have enough Treasure Hoarder drops for Thoma's ascension and talent materials.
Talent materials for Thoma in Genshin Impact
Thoma needs other materials for his talents in Genshin Impact. In addition to Treasure Hoarder drops, players also need two additional items: The Book of Transience and Hellfire Butterfly.
Note that the total items above apply to one talent only. Each talent uses the same materials in Genshin Impact.
For the Treasure Hoarder's drop, Thoma needs a total of 18 Treasure Hoarder Insignia, 66 Silver Raven Insignia, and 93 Golden Raven Insignia.
Book of Transience
- 9x Teachings of Transience
- 63x Guide of Transience
- 114x Philosophies of Transience
The Teachings, Guide, and Philosophies of Transience are only available in the Violet Court domain east of Kujou Encampment. More specifically, this talent level-up material is only accessible on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.
Signora
- 18x Hellfire Butterfly
Genshin Impact users who plan to level up Thoma's talent above level 7 need Hellfire Butterfly from the Weekly Boss, Signora. She was added as the new boss in version 2.1, located in Inazuma City.
Thoma was revealed to be a shield and Burst DPS that scale based on his HP. The last shield characters are Diona and Xinyan, released in version 1.2.
Genshin Impact hasn't released a new shield character in a long time. Due to the combination of support and Pyro damage, Thoma is expected to remain in the meta field for a long time.