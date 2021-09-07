How to get Invigorating Kitty Meal in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has added a new Invigorating Kitty Meal with the 2.1 update. However, it can only be unlocked after completing some hidden World Quests on the latest Inazuma island.

The Invigorating Kitty Meal restores 26-30% maximum HP of the selected character and generates 450-790 HP every 5s for the next 30s. Such food items are always great for players who want quick healing for their characters during combat

Initiate Neko is a Cat: Offering Box to unlock the Invigorating Kitty meal in Genshin Impact

Neko, the talking cat in Genshin Impact update 2.1, has attracted a lot of players lately. After building a shrine for Neko, players have to initiate a World Quest that has several phases.

The World Quest can be started by visiting Neko in the Asesa Shrine on Serai Island. The first phase of the Offering Box quest requires players to clean the shrine.

Asase Shrine in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

A new 'Neko is a Cat' quest becomes available each day after players complete the previous one. It is worth noting that they cannot change the in-game time to unlock the new quests as they only arrive when the day is complete on the game servers.

After players complete the 'Neko is a Cat' quests for four days, they will unlock the Shrine Recipe quest.

Neko is a Cat: Shrine Recipe quest walkthrough

The first part of the Shrine Recipe is quite simple as players only need to talk to Taisuke and Eiko. Thereafter, they must ask Kiminami Anna for help to make a meal for Neko.

The Invigorating Kitty Meal in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kiminami Anna then requests the traveler and Paimon to give her three servings of Seagrass. Here's an interactive map with all the Seagrass locations in Inazuma:

After getting the Seagrass, Kiminami Annaa cooks the Invigorating Kitty Meal that players can give to Neko. In the last part of the quest, they have to give a delicious meal to the kittens near the Shrine.

Completing the Neko is a Cat: Shrine Recipe quest not only unlocks the Invigorating Kitty Meal recipe but grants 20 Primogems to players as rewards. In total, completing all the Neko quests in Genshin Impact rewards 190 Primogems.

