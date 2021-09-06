Genshin Impact roadmap: Is Sumeru the next nation to be released after Inazuma?

With the continuation of the Inazuma storyline in Genshin Impact 2.1, miHoYo has done an incredible job forming an intricate and interesting narrative in the game.

Inazuma is the third region that was unlocked in the game after Mondstadt and Liyue. Though the Raiden Shogun’s arc is far from reaching its conclusion, players are quite excited to know what the next region in miHoYo’s roadmap will be.

In the recent Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2021, miHoYo’s producer Haoyu Cai talked about some of the things that players can expect from the game down the road.

According to a report by Famitsu, Haoyu Cai gave fans an in-depth look into Genshin Impact’s art design. He revealed that miHoYo will be expanding the world of Teyvat in the coming years.

There are currently seven regions in Genshin Impact, with three already introduced in the game. The other four - Dendro (Sumeru), Hydro (Fontaine), Pyro (Natlan) and Cryo (Snezhnaya) - will be something that the developers expand on in the next four years.

Story Teaser: Promise of a People's Dream | Genshin Impact



A nation that surges ahead has become stuck in a fleeting shadow of a moment. Perhaps only if time stands still will Inazuma truly shine eternal...https://t.co/STHk1nn5ka#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) September 6, 2021

With Inazuma live and kicking, fans are already speculating that the next region might just be Sumeru, and there are some in-game facts that do point towards that possibility.

Will Sumeru be the next region in Genshin Impact?

There is not much known about the Dendro nation, apart from the fact that it's very advanced in the ways of technology and magic. Moreover, it was also the place where Lisa trained in her arts before escaping.

Apart from snippets from character dialogues and storylines, there is honestly not much to go on when it comes to Sumeru. The Dendro element is a mystery, as Genshin Impact is yet to expand on that particular vision and what its powers actually entail.

However, there is speculation that Kusanali might be the Dendro Archon, and the element itself can revolve around the use of trees, woods, or anything from nature.

// genshin spoilers



kitsune god of the woods

🤝

chiyo makoto



dying cuz of celestia https://t.co/XOMJJVx3Ij — Yan🍀 (@kusanalimain) September 2, 2021

Moreover, there are some in-game hints that add some weight to the Sumeru speculation.

In the Genshin Impact 2.1 storyline expansion, the Traveler seeks answers from Yae Miko regarding what they need to do next.

After Archon quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

This occurs right after Inazuma’s Archon quest when the Traveler is looking to seek information on Khneriah.

Yae Miko says that though she is not aware of the events herself, the Traveler should go to Sumeru and look for answers there.

welp I guess we'll be celebrating Sabzeruz Festival in patch idk pic.twitter.com/81GPr198TP — ゼッド | Zed (@Ryujhinjhin) March 28, 2021

However, it still feels a bit early to determine whether Sumeru will be the next region to come to Genshin Impact as a large portion of the Inazuma arc still remains.

According to recent leaks, Teyvat might just be getting a new island added to it in update 2.2.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh