All Dendrobium locations in Genshin Impact with interactive map

Dendrobium is one of the local specialties in Inazuma. Genshin Impact players can find it mainly in Kannazuka and Yashiori Island.

Kujou Sara, the only playable character who needs Dendrobium, needs 168 of the said flowers to fully ascend in Genshin Impact. However, players can farm these materials relatively fast because they are mostly clustered around three locations.

Once Dendrobium is farmed, it will take another 48 hours for it to respawn. Genshin Impact players can wait for the time to pass or ask a friend to farm in their world.

Genshin Impact: Dendrobium locations in Inazuma

Dendrobium is scattered throughout the arena (Image via Genshin Impact)

Dendrobium near the Maguu Kenki arena on the map (Image via Teyvat Interactive Map)

Dendrobium mostly exist in bulk. The first location with 12 Dendrobium can be located near Maguu Kenki arena in Serpent's Head. Players can start farming by teleporting to a Waypoint east of the Maguu Kenki icon on the map. Then, jump down to the arena and collect the Dendrobium.

However, players need to beware of the ground their character is stepping on. If they are too close to the ring, Maguu Kenki might wake up from its slumber, and the player will be forced to fight him before farming the Dendrobium.

Dendrobium in Nazuchi Beach (Image via Genshin Impact)

Dendrobium around the seashore on the map (Image via Teyvat Interactive Map)

The next location with a bulk of Dendrobium is in Nazuchi Beach, Yashiori Island. Genshin Impact has a total of 29 Dendrobium in this area just scattered along the shore. Players can teleport to any two Waypoints near Nazuchi Beach and start farming.

However, they should pay attention to their surroundings as there are many enemies in this location just waiting to ambush them. While it is still possible to farm the plants while in combat mode, it is recommended to bring along a shield character. This will allow players to ignore any incoming attacks and focus on collecting the Dendrobium as fast as they can.

Dendrobium can also be found near the Pyro Hypostasis (Image via Genshin Impact)

Plants around Kujou Encampment on the map (Image via Teyvat Interactive Map)

The last location with the bulk of Dendrobium is in Kujou Encampment until the Pyro Hypostasis arena. There is a total of 14 Dendrobium in the area. Players can choose whether to continue farming from Waypoint in the Pyro Hypostasis area or Waypoint in Kujou Encampment.

Interactive map for locatingDendrobium

Players can use the Genshin Impact interactive map below to view all the Dendrobium locations.

Using this interactive map, players can zoom in, zoom out and pan the map of one's location. This function gives one the advantage of seeing the precise locations of Dendrobium in Genshin Impact.

In addition to the interactive map, players can also watch a video of a farming route for Dendrobium to collect all of the flowers without missing even one of them.

Once players finish farming all the Dendrobium in their world, they can collect it in their friend's world with their permission. With their bright red petals, Dendrobium would stand out in almost all locations in Inazuma, so players should be able to recognize them even from far away.

