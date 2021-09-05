How to beat Thunder Manifestation boss in Genshin Impact

Thunder Manifestation is the new boss in Genshin Impact version 2.1, located at Amakumo Peak in Seirai Island.

Two new characters in Genshin Impact, Raiden Shogun and Kujou Sara, need ascension materials from Thunder Manifestation. This has made the whole community fight the said boss to collect the necessary items and upgrade the new heroes.

With the appearance of Electro Oceanid, players would think it is also hard to defeat, just like the Hydro Oceanid. However, Genshin Impact players can beat the boss after understanding its skills and with a proper strategy.

How to defeat Thunder Manifestation in Genshin Impact: Attack patterns explained

Thunder Manifestation is a pure Electro energy entity, and thus all of its attacks will deal devastating Electro damage. There are a few of its skills that you need to pay attention to and how to counter it. Note that the names of each attack are unofficial.

Anyway I haven't done too much in the new Genshin patch yet since Fia's been busy with work and we play together, but we unlocked the Thunder Manifestation fight yesterday and everything surrounding that is just S-tier stuff. — Sophia (@WanWanAttack) September 1, 2021

Spin attack

Thunder Manifestation curls up and rotates its wing (Image via Genshin Impact)

This skill may be one of the most brutal moves for you to avoid while in battle. This is because it has many active frames, the duration is also long and it has swift movement.

If your Genshin Impact character is in front of Thunder Manifestation while making the spin attack, you may get hit repeatedly. For this ability, when Thunder Manifestation floats high and curls up its wing, dodge to the side or dash behind the boss to entirely avoid the attack.

Wing attack

The boss flap its wing to deals damage (Image via Genshin Impact)

Wing attack is an easy skill to avoid. Thunder Manifestation will use either its left or right wing to swipe at your character. Once it is doing the skill, you can use dash I-frame and keep attacking the boss.

After one swipe, Thunder Manifestation has quite a long window of vulnerability, so you should take advantage of it and spam Elemental Skill or Normal Attack to deal continuous damage until it makes the next swipe.

Wall of lightning

Wall of lightning will enclose to each other (Image via Genshin Impact)

This ability is another one that is relatively easy to dodge. Thunder Manifestation will summon Electro walls from both sides that will enclose onto each other, trapping your Genshin Impact character in-between.

You can sprint from the long end of the wall or dash through the wall. The best move is to dash through the wall when it comes closing in. Before that, you can deal some damage to Thunder Manifestation.

Five feathers

Five feathers that go in a straight line (Image via Genshin Impact)

Thunder Manifestation will summon five sets of Electro feathers before shooting them at the character. These feathers can be avoided because they are moving in a linear line.

Once all five feathers are summoned, you can move your character to stand behind the boss so you will be completely unharmed.

Lightning prison

A square-shaped column that will follow the targets as they move (Image via Genshin Impact)

The boss creates a square-shaped Electro prison that will chase after any Genshin Impact character in the arena. The prison's exterior and interior walls will deal Damage Over Time.

Since the column follows you quite slowly, you can escape it by sprinting in the other direction. Do not attack Thunder Manifestation during this skill, as the prison deals severe damage that might even break your character's shield.

Lightning Strike

Three bolts will strike down in a circular area (Image via Genshin Impact)

Thunder Manifestation will fly up and call several lightning bolts to the ground. The bolts will hit in a circular pattern, striking three times for each wave. Thus, you can stay outside the AoE area to dodge the skills.

Dive attack

Thunder Manifestation reposition itself and dives in a straight line (Image via Genshin Impact)

The boss flies to the arena's edge and repositions itself, then dives forward in a straight path twice in a row. You can see the path by the purple indicator on the ground. This attack has a high damage attack, so you are recommended to evade the attack even if your character has a shield.

The best characters to defeat Thunder Manifestation

Because Thunder Manifestation is an airborne enemy that sometimes flies up, it is easy for you to miss the attack if you're using melee Genshin Impact characters.

The characters that have a great advantage in this battle are ranged Cryo or Pyro characters. They can help in attacking the boss from afar while triggering Overloaded and Superconduct.

Yoimiya Ganyu Klee Yanfei Aloy Amber

Of course, melee characters can be deployed in the battle, but it will take a long time to defeat Thunder Manifestation as melee characters can't hurt it while it's flying above the arena.

Beating Thunder Manifestation will reward Genshin Impact players with 'Storm Beads', a vital character level-up material for Raiden Shogun and Kujou Sara. First, however, gamers need to complete a World Quest called Seirai Stormchaser to unlock the boss battle.

