In Genshin Impact, dendrobium is a local specialty that is only found in Inazuma.

Genshin Impact 2.0 included this ascension material, but it wasn't available until Genshin Impact 2.1 was rolled out. Now, they're able to use this material to ascend Kujou Sara, a new 4-star Electro Bow user. She requires the player to collect 168 Dendrobium, but this isn't the only use for this plant.

Players can now use one Dendrobium and one Fowl to craft 10 Redrot Bait. That bait requires them to get the blueprint from Nantuck (which requires three Medaka).

Fortunately, Dendrobium is available on Kannazuka and Yashiori Island. More specifically, they're available on Nazuchi Beach, near the Maguu Kenki, and the path to the Pyro Hypostasis from the Kujou Encampment.

All Dendrobium locations in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players can use this helpful interactive map to find all of the Dendrobium locations. They can zoom in, zoom out, or pan the map however they'd please. It's a reliable map which can be used to find all of the Dendrobium spawns.

This requires the player to get into Inazuma and have permission to explore the other islands. Otherwise, they won't be able to gather any Dendrobium.

One should unlock all of the Teleport Waypoints nearby to save time for future runs.

Dendrobium locations in Genshin Impact

Some Dendrobium spawns near the Kujou Encampment (Image via Genshin Impact)

The bulk of Dendrobium spawns are in Nazuchi Beach. More specifically, it's on the south side of Nazuchi Beach. There are two Teleport Waypoints in this area, so Genshin Impact players can utilize them to gather all of the Dendrobium spawns more efficiently.

The remaining Dendrobium locations are also near some Teleport Waypoints. The ones near the Kujou Encampment are in close proximity to one another. Ergo, players can go there after collecting them all in Nazuchi Beach.

Another good location is near the Maguu Kenki's arena (Image via Genshin Impact)

If one needs even more Dendrobium, then they can collect it near the Maguu Kenki. There is yet another Teleport Waypoint in this location, so players can gather over a dozen Dendrobium upon reaching there.

These are the three locations for finding Dendrobium in Genshin Impact. There are no gimmicks to acquire Dendrobium, as the player only has to walk up to it and collect it like they would with any other plant-based material.

Their reddish complexion stands out in Inazuma, so players should find them easily if they refer to the interactive map shown earlier in this article.

