How to use Genshin Impact official interactive map to locate resources

Genshin Impact recently launched a new official interactive map that will help players locate resources and much more all across Teyvat.

HoYoLAB has officially launched the "Teyvat Interactive Map" feature >w<

The map not only marks the location of important resources, monsters, and elemental oculi, but also supports 13 languages!https://t.co/YJSn5kIx3J#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/ySUQXLQRYj — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 27, 2021

However, since the release of the interactive map, multiple players have been wondering how to use this extremely effective tool for Genshin Impact. Fortunately, the official interactive map released by miHoYo is straightforward to use.

Apart from featuring an entire list of all resources available across the map, this tool also provides personalized map reports depending on which resources the player is yet to collect or which temple they haven't attuned yet.

Having said that, this article provides a detailed rundown of how players can better utilize the interactive map presented by miHoYo for Genshin Impact.

How to use new interactive map efficiently for Genshin Impact

Using the official interactive map to increase their efficiency in Genshin Impact is a fairly simple task for most players. However, for those facing trouble with the same, here is a step-by-step process on how players can utilize the interactive map for Genshin Impact.

The steps include:

Players will first need to head over to the official interactive map's website by clicking on this link.

Once that interactive map has loaded, the player will need to sign in using the credentials of their Genshin Impact account;

Once logged in, players will be able to select from a wide range of locations, resources, waypoints, chests, quests, and much more available on the selection menu.

Given that the selection menu presents many options, players should go through all the interactive items and locations that they wish to find in Genshin Impact using the interactive map.

Custom settings of all Noctilucous Jade in Teyvat (Image via miHoYo)

Additionally, the log-in feature on the interactive map provides updated real-time locations for any action or task that the player can accomplish on Genshin Impact at that very moment.

Needless to say, an interactive map like this will massively improve the experience that players have in Genshin Impact. On top of that, this tool is also extremely efficient for allowing players to achieve even more in Genshin Impact.