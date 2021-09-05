Kujou Sara’s ascension materials in Genshin Impact: Interactive map locations and more

Kujou Sara is the newest 4-star playable character in Genshin Impact, meaning that some players wish to farm her ascension materials.
Several interactive maps exist to help the player find these ascension materials more efficiently (and conveniently). These interactive maps will be listed below in this article for the reader's convenience. Likewise, there will be some discussion on some of the more static ascension materials.
Kujou Sara is a 4-star Electro Bow user and is available on the Raiden Shogun's banner. Given how common a 4-star unit is when compared to a 5-star one, most players are likely to pull a Kujou Sara before a Raiden Shogun. Hence, some of them might want to ascend the former.
All of Kujou Sara's ascension materials in Genshin Impact: Interactive map locations and information
Kujou Sara's ascension materials
These are the ascension materials that Kujou Sara needs to level up:
- 420,000 Mora
- 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver
- 9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragments
- 9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunks
- 9 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstones
- 168 Dendrobium
- 46 Storm Beads
- 18 Damaged Masks
- 30 Stained Masks
- 36 Ominous Masks
The Vajrada Amethyst materials are dropped by Electro bosses (Electro Hypostasis, Thunder Manifestation, Stormterror, and Childe). Players can also craft them on a crafting bench in Genshin Impact.
Lv. 30+ Thunder Manifestations drop Storm Beads and are the only source for this ascension material. Genshin Impact players need to complete Seirai Stormchasers (Part 4) to farm this boss. One can fight this boss in Amakumo Peak on Seirai Island.
Dendrobium interactive map
Readers can use the interactive map shown above. They can zoom in, zoom out, and pan it however they'd like. In this example, they can see where to find a Dendrobium.
Kujou Sara needs 168 Dendrobiums to fully ascend. Most of them are in Nazuchi Beach, with the rest found near Kujou Encampment and the Maguu Kenki.
Kujou Sara's talent ascension materials
Genshin Impact players will need 4,957,500 Mora to completely ascend Kujou Sara's talents. Not only that, but they will need:
- 9 Teachings of Elegance
- 63 Guides to Elegance
- 114 Philosophies of Elegance
- 18 Damaged Masks
- 66 Stained Masks
- 93 Ominous Masks
- 18 Ashen Hearts
- 3 Crowns of Insight
Genshin Impact players can get Ashen Hearts from the La Signora Weekly Boss, who can be fought in the Narukami Island: Tenshukaku domain. Only the Lv. 70+ variant drops an Ashen Heart.
Alternatively, the player can convert a Molten Moment or a Hellfire Butterfly with a Dream Solvent to receive an Ashen Heart.
Damaged/Stained/Ominous Masks interactive map
Hilichurls are the most common enemy type in Genshin Impact. Still, some Genshin Impact players may wish to know where they can farm some Damaged, Stained, and Ominous Masks.
Lv. 0+ Hilichurls drop Damaged Masks. Lv. 40+ variants drop the Stained Masks and Lv. 60+ Hilichurls drop the Ominous Masks. The same rules also apply to Mitachurl, Lawachurls, and Samachurls.
Farming Teachings/Guides/Philosophies of Elegance in Genshin Impact
These talent ascension materials are available in the Violet Court domain on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. The Domain of Mastery: Vine-Infested Ruins I only drops the Teachings of Elegance.
The II and III variations drop that talent ascension material and some Guides to Elegance. Finally, the last variation (Ruins IV) drops all of these talent ascension materials, including the Philosophies of Elegance.
