Kujou Sara’s ascension materials in Genshin Impact: Interactive map locations and more

Kujou Sara is the newest 4-star playable character in Genshin Impact, meaning that some players wish to farm her ascension materials.

Several interactive maps exist to help the player find these ascension materials more efficiently (and conveniently). These interactive maps will be listed below in this article for the reader's convenience. Likewise, there will be some discussion on some of the more static ascension materials.

Kujou Sara is a 4-star Electro Bow user and is available on the Raiden Shogun's banner. Given how common a 4-star unit is when compared to a 5-star one, most players are likely to pull a Kujou Sara before a Raiden Shogun. Hence, some of them might want to ascend the former.

All of Kujou Sara's ascension materials in Genshin Impact: Interactive map locations and information

Kujou Sara's ascension materials

The Thunder Manifestation drops Storm Beads for Kujou Sara (Image via Genshin Impact)

These are the ascension materials that Kujou Sara needs to level up:

420,000 Mora

1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver

9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragments

9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunks

9 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstones

168 Dendrobium

46 Storm Beads

18 Damaged Masks

30 Stained Masks

36 Ominous Masks

The Vajrada Amethyst materials are dropped by Electro bosses (Electro Hypostasis, Thunder Manifestation, Stormterror, and Childe). Players can also craft them on a crafting bench in Genshin Impact.

Lv. 30+ Thunder Manifestations drop Storm Beads and are the only source for this ascension material. Genshin Impact players need to complete Seirai Stormchasers (Part 4) to farm this boss. One can fight this boss in Amakumo Peak on Seirai Island.

Dendrobium interactive map

Readers can use the interactive map shown above. They can zoom in, zoom out, and pan it however they'd like. In this example, they can see where to find a Dendrobium.

Kujou Sara needs 168 Dendrobiums to fully ascend. Most of them are in Nazuchi Beach, with the rest found near Kujou Encampment and the Maguu Kenki.

Kujou Sara's talent ascension materials

The La Signora weekly boss drops the Ashen Heart material (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players will need 4,957,500 Mora to completely ascend Kujou Sara's talents. Not only that, but they will need:

9 Teachings of Elegance

63 Guides to Elegance

114 Philosophies of Elegance

18 Damaged Masks

66 Stained Masks

93 Ominous Masks

18 Ashen Hearts

3 Crowns of Insight

Genshin Impact players can get Ashen Hearts from the La Signora Weekly Boss, who can be fought in the Narukami Island: Tenshukaku domain. Only the Lv. 70+ variant drops an Ashen Heart.

Alternatively, the player can convert a Molten Moment or a Hellfire Butterfly with a Dream Solvent to receive an Ashen Heart.

Damaged/Stained/Ominous Masks interactive map

Hilichurls are the most common enemy type in Genshin Impact. Still, some Genshin Impact players may wish to know where they can farm some Damaged, Stained, and Ominous Masks.

Lv. 0+ Hilichurls drop Damaged Masks. Lv. 40+ variants drop the Stained Masks and Lv. 60+ Hilichurls drop the Ominous Masks. The same rules also apply to Mitachurl, Lawachurls, and Samachurls.

Farming Teachings/Guides/Philosophies of Elegance in Genshin Impact

This is what the Violet Court looks like (Image via Genshin Impact)

These talent ascension materials are available in the Violet Court domain on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. The Domain of Mastery: Vine-Infested Ruins I only drops the Teachings of Elegance.

The II and III variations drop that talent ascension material and some Guides to Elegance. Finally, the last variation (Ruins IV) drops all of these talent ascension materials, including the Philosophies of Elegance.

Follow Sportskeeda Geshin Impact on Twitter for latest 2.1 update leaks, news, and more!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul