Thunder Manifestation in Genshin Impact: How to unlock the Electro Oceanid-type boss

The Thunder Manifestation is a new boss that some Genshin Impact players consider to be the Electro counterpart to the Oceanid.

One can unlock the Thunder Manifestation by completing the entire Seirai Stormchasers questline. The player will fight one Thunder Manifestation in Seirai Stormchasers (Part 4), but they must complete that quest to farm this boss. Predictably, Genshin Impact fans must also have access to Inazuma in order to fight the Thunder Manifestation.

The Thunder Manifestation's drops include Storm Beads and the Vajrada Amethyst Sliver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone and Storm Beads. Both the Raiden Shogun and Kujou Sara require Storm Beads, and there are no alternatives to acquire this Ascension material.

How to unlock the Electro Oceanid-type boss in Genshin Impact (The Thunder Manifestation)

The Thunder Manifestation, as it appears in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Before players can fight the Thunder Manifestation in Genshin Impact, they must complete the previous three quests. For the reader's convenience, the guides for this quest series will be hyperlinked below.

Seirai Stormchasers (Part 4) and unlocking the Thunder Manifestation

The Thunder Manifestation can be hurt directly, unlike the Oceanid (Image via Genshin Impact)

Seirai Stormchasers (Part 4) is similar to other quests in the series in that the player needs to solve a small puzzle involving a Warding Stone. Go to the Warding Stone's location, and touch the three paper charms around it.

The player has to first rotate the top half twice and then do the same with the bottom half to solve this puzzle. Afterward, they have to explore and find the Thunder Manifestation's location. The map marker is relatively large, so the player can't miss it.

Upon reaching that location, players will see the Thunder Manifestation. They can harm the Thunder Manifestation by attacking it directly. Hence, there is no gimmick that the player has to be wary of when fighting this boss.

Thunder Manifestation tips

The Thunder Manifestation's attacks are easily choreographed in Genshin Impact. However, some of the AOE attacks can deal relentless Electro DMG. It's advisable for the player to keep sprinting and not be too greedy when it performs its lightning prism attack (the one that follows the player).

This boss will also teleport around, but the arena is small enough that the player should easily keep up with it. Some of its other attacks have massive indicators that reveal their locations.

Other attacks are more subtle, by comparison. For example, the Thunder Manifestation will do a quick spin before it executes its spinning attack. This move has a large radius, but the boss will go straight after its initiation.

Completing the quest to unlock the boss

The player needs to finish the quest to collect their rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Genshin Impact player fights it once in the Seirai Stormchasers (Part 4) quest. The same tips shown above apply to both the quest and the regular boss variations. Once the player defeats the boss, they will continue to explore and head upward.

They should collect the Peculiar Pinion, and then report back to Eiko and Taisuke to finish this quest series. Genshin Impact players can now fight the Thunder Manifestation in the same area.

