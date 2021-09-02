Genshin Impact Seirai Stormchasers (Part 1) guide: How to complete the quest easily

Genshin Impact 2.1 has introduced an abundance of new content, including a new quest series known as Seirai Stormchasers.

Naturally, Genshin Impact players will need to complete part 1 of this four-part quest series to begin. This quest series gives a good number of Primogems for something relatively simple. Hence, Genshin Impact players might want to do it if they wish to roll on some of the new banners.

To start Seirai Stormchasers (Part 1), Genshin Impact players need to go to the Katheryne in Inazuma. After talking to her, the player has to look for the adventurers on Seirai Island. As the quest name implies, a great deal of it takes place on Seirai Island.

Genshin Impact Seirai Stormchasers (Part 1) quest guide

A player approaching Seirai Island (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players are going to need to take a Waverider and head toward the south-eastern part of the Inazuma. If the player has started Seirai Stormchasers (Part 1), then they should have a general idea of where they need to go in this quest.

If the player has already been to Seirai Island, they only need to use the Teleport Waypoint close to the quest location. Either way, Genshin Impact players need to talk to Eiko over there.

Afterward, go to the next quest location marked on the map.

Investigating the Warding Stone

There is a good amount of dialogue to sit through (Image via Genshin Impact)

This location is next to the Statue of the Seven on Seirai Island. After the dialogue is complete, the player has to head to the next place. After the player reaches that area, they will have to head to another destination. Then they will go to yet another location for the Seirai Stormchasers (Part 1) quest.

This process repeats for a while until the player reaches a shrine. Once the player gets here, they will have a conversation with a black cat named Neko. Check on the offering box before heading on to Koseki Village.

Going to the Treasure Hoarder camp

The player has to defeat all of these Treasure Hoarders (Image via Genshin Impact)

The player then heads to the next location and has to defeat some Treasure Hoarders. Another conversation will occur, and the player will now head to Fort Hiraumi to collect the materials in Seirai Stormchasers (Part 1).

The player will have to defeat another horde of Treasure Hoarders once they arrive. Afterward, there will be three marked spots nearby with the usual yellow glow that Genshin Impact players should recognize.

After the player collects everything, they need to head back to the offering box to repair it in Seirai Stormchasers (Part 1).

Reparing the offering box

The player will instantly repair the shrine once they interact with it (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players now have to head back to the offering box and repair it. The next part of Seirai Stormchasers (Part 1) involves the player talking to Neko and then sealing the warding stone.

The next part will be the part most Genshin Impact players will have trouble with, as it involves rotating some items into a specific way.

Sealing the Warding Stone

The player has to head back here (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Genshin Impact player now has to touch the three paper charm hangers to advance this quest's puzzle. Coincidentally, this is also the final part of Seirai Stormchasers (Part 1).

Rotate the bottom stone twice.

Seirai Stormchasers (Part 2) will now be available after the closing cutscene.

