Genshin Impact 2.1 nerfs the Nobushi and Kairagi to make it Venti-friendly

Starting in version 2.1 of Genshin Impact, the Nobushi and Kairagi enemies will be nerfed to have less weight.

miHoYo announced this change to the samurai enemies in the 2.1 patch notes posted on their community hub, HoYoLAB.

With less weight, the Nobushi and Kairagi will be susceptible to some attacks that they could formerly resist. Namely, the grouping effect of Venti’s Elemental Burst should now work on these enemies, allowing the ability to damage them consistently.

Sucrose and Venti's skills likely to be more effective against them after the weight adjustments.#GenshinImpact #Genshin #Thoma #baal #kairagi pic.twitter.com/sEq6tZmFyV — Sportskeeda Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpactSK) August 30, 2021

Genshin Impact will introduce three new changes to the Nobushi enemies in version 2.1. For Venti players, the most significant nerf may be the weight change. The samurai have been too heavy thus far for characters like Venti and Sucrose to knock back, but that is soon to change.

Apart from weighing less, the Nobushi will also lose their ability to jump backwards, per miHoYo’s patch notes. The notes also mention that combat with these enemies will be optimized when they are using their sword-drawing technique.

the only thing i gathered from patch notes is that its venti championship hours again (inb4 they remove nobushi and kairagi from abyss altogether lmao) pic.twitter.com/gJs3RE59Pn — ever 🐥🔪 xv shop open (@lolevercelle) August 30, 2021

With the new changes to Nobushi and Kairagi, Venti should see a quick resurgence in the Genshin Impact meta. The Anemo Archon may be much more useful while exploring Inazuma, and in certain chambers of the Spiral Abyss as well.

In the Spiral Abyss, Venti has helped players clear time trials with his incredible burst damage and crowd control. However, after the new Inazuma enemies were introduced, Venti became less viable on floor 12 due to his inability to group the Nobushi.

Now, with the Nobushi losing some weight in the new version, Venti should overcome the obstacles that previously challenged him. It’s unclear if the archon will be able to lift the samurai into the air, but his crowd control abilities should work without a hitch.

Players who've built Venti should have a much easier time with the samurai introduced in version 2.0. New enemies are also coming in version 2.1, so Venti players will be able to test their abilities on a variety of targets.

