Genshin Impact Reminiscence of Seirai Quest guide: All 4 picture locations in Seirai island

Genshin Impact 2.1 adds a lot of new World Quests where players interact with citizens of Inazuma and help each of their problems.

In one of the new quests, 'Reminiscence of Seirai,' Traveler offers to take a picture of Seirai Island for Oda Tarou. Although Tarou's ancestors are the ones who stay on the island, he feels like he needs to view his hometown no matter what.

Unfortunately, he didn't have the time nor escort to visit Seirai Island, so he requests players to take a picture of 4 locations in Seirai Island for him.

Guide to Reminiscence of Seirai Quest in Genshin Impact

1) Picture Commemorating Seirai Island

On a cliff behind the Teleport Waypoint (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can find the first location on top of a cliff east of Koseki Village. Start by teleporting to the Teleport Waypoint on the east side of Koseki Village. Then, walk a bit towards the northwest near a single flower.

Face the Statue of the Seven and take a picture (Image via Genshin Impact)

Turn your character, so they properly face the direction of the Statue of the Seven, just like in the commemorating photo. To ensure you are in the right place, open your Camera from the Paimon Menu and look on top of the interface. There should be a notification that the 'Camera has been adjusted to the correct angle.'

After repeating the above steps, you can capture the first photo required for Reminiscence of Seirai quest in Genshin Impact.

2) Picture Commemorating Seirai Island (II)

The second location on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can find the second location for capturing the picture southwest of Statue of the Seven in Seirai Island, in Genshin Impact. There are many cliffs in this area, so you need to focus on gliding to the right one.

Taking a picture of the second location (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can teleport to the Waypoint in Koseki Village and glide straight towards the south. Head to the last ridge in the area until there are no other obstacles in front of your sight. Open the Camera to make sure you have the correct position and angle.

3) Picture Commemorating Seirai Island (III)

The third location on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can spot the third location in Seiraimaru. Teleport to Waypoint north of Seiraimaru and sprint towards the south.

Defeat the enemies along the way (Image via Genshin Impact)

Along the road, there will be many enemies awaiting you. To avoid disturbance, you are recommended to defeat them first before taking the picture. Stand on top of a rock and face your character to the shipwreck. Once you have the proper position, take a photo of the landscape.

4) Picture Commemorating Seirai Island (IV)

The fourth location on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last area of Reminiscence of Seirai Quest is at Amakumo Peak. You can teleport to the Waypoint there and jump down until you reach the bottom. Walk a little towards the northeast until you can see the lake.

Take a photo once getting the correct angle (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once your Genshin Impact character faces the lake, take a photo of the site and complete the task, just like in the image above.

By giving all four pictures to Oda Tarou in Inazuma, Genshin Impact gamers will receive 30 Primogems and a secret achievement, 'On the Other Side Of Homesickness.' On top of that, completing this quest also gave players 20 Inazuma Reputation.

