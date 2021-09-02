How to get The Catch polearm in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact version 2.1 adds a new 'Fishing' mechanic to the gameplay. By fishing in certain areas, Travelers can collect multiple types of fish depending on their bait.

The caught fish can also be exchanged for the new 4-star polearm, "The Catch." Players can get the weapon by interacting with Kujirai Momiji, a senior fisherwoman of the Inazuma Fishing Association.

Of course, before talking to Kujirai Momiji, Genshin Impact players should collect the necessary types of fish beforehand. Therefore, here are the types and locations of the fish that were needed in exchange for "The Catch."

If some of you looking for the catch polearm, it's in Inazuma. pic.twitter.com/CZgsOr9ZAA — Ren | Joki Genshin & Titip Jual Akun Genshin 📌 (@shoyxz) September 1, 2021

How to get The Catch in Genshin Impact?

The Catch in Inazuma Fishing Association (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can exchange "The Catch" from Kujirai Momiji near Inazuma City.

Three types of fish are required for you to trade with the polearm:

Raimei Angelfish x6 Golden Koi x20 Rusty Koi x20

Each fish can be caught in different locations with particular bait. For example, Raimei Angelfish only wants the False Worm Bait, while the Golden Koi and Rusty Koi require Fake Fly Bait.

Baits blueprint in Mondstadt Fishing Association (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can get the formula by exchanging 3 Medaka Fish from Nantuck, a senior fisherman from Mondstadt Fishing Association. After you buy the formula, you can create the bait from the Crafting Bench. For a more detailed guide on making fish bait, you can check this article.

Fish location in Genshin Impact

Once you have the bait, you need to go to different locations to get a specific fish species.

Raimei Angelfish location

Stand on top of the boat to start fishing (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of the Raimei Angelfish on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

You need six Raimei Angelfish to exchange with The Catch. The species can be seen near the shipwreck east of Tatarasuna in Genshin Impact.

Visit Teleport Waypoint near Waverider Waypoint east of Tatarasuna. Then, summon a Waverider and sail to the shipwreck. In the area, you will find Cryo Slimes and Electro Abyss Mage. Defeat them first so you won't be disturbed while fishing.

Adjust the in-game clock until it's nightfall (18:00 to 06:00) to make the Raimei Angelfish spawn after you've defeated the hostiles. Unfortunately, there are just three right now, and with a three-day respawn rate, you'll have to wait until you get the remaining three for The Catch's blueprint.

Golden & Rusty Koi locations

Location of Golden and Rusty Koi on the map (Image via Genshin Utils)

Pay attention to the water ripples to spot a fishing spot (Image via Genshin Utils)

Golden and Rusty Koi fish can be seen on the same fishing spots. Currently, there are three areas where you can catch both species.

Besides the Statue of the Seven on Seirai Island West of Wangshu Inn Southeast of Wangshu Inn

Like the Raimei Angelfish, the number of Golden and Rusty Koi is also limited at one time. Therefore, you need to wait three days for the fish to spawn again. After you successfully collect the required number of each type of fish, you can go to Kujirai Momiji to exchange for "The Catch."

The shop-exclusive 4-star polearm is one of the most anticipated weapons in Genshin Impact 2.1 as it is the best F2P option for Raiden Shogun and other polearm characters.

Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact for latest news, leaks, rumors and more!

Edited by Srijan Sen