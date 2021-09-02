How to get a fishing rod in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players are required to start a quest known as Exploding Population to unlock the new fishing system in the game.

The player has to talk to Katheryne in Mondstadt to start this quest. They should then speak to Nantuck as the game advises. After that, the player should head to Cider Lake and speak to Nantuck once more. By doing so, they will unlock the fishing system, allowing them to acquire fishing rods in Genshin Impact.

The Exploding Population quest will then give the player a tutorial on how fishing works. There is plenty of new information on fishing in that section.

What players need to do to get a fishing rod in Genshin Impact

This is what the fishing screen looks like

There are a variety of fishing rods that players can get in the Genshin Impact 2.1 update.

If the player follows the above-given instructions for the Exploding Population quest correctly, they will receive the Wilderness Rod.

Players don't have to equip this fishing rod as they would typically do for other gadgets in the game. Instead, they should go to a fishing spot and interact with it. They can change the fishing rod and the type of bait however they'd like (as seen in the picture above).

Once the player finishes the Exploding Population quest, they will be able to acquire more fishing rods in Genshin Impact.

New fishing rods

There should be a new icon on the map that indicates where a Fishing Association is

As mentioned earlier, the Genshin Impact 2.1 update introduced a number of fishing rods to the game. After doing the Exploding Population quest and acquiring the Wilderness Rod, players should talk to Nantuck once more and check out his shop (the first option).

Windtangler is a fishing rod that players can buy from Nantuck. He sells this fishing rod for 20 Medaka, 20 Aizen Medaka, 20 Venomspine Fish, and 20 Tea-Colored Shirakodai.

Meanwhile, the Moonstringer fishing rod is obtainable through the Lunar Realm event, which starts on September 10, 2021, and lasts until September 20, 2021.

The Wishmaker is a fishing rod that is sold by Jiawei, who is located on the eastern side of Liyue Harbor (has the same icon on the map as his Mondstadt counterpart). This fishing rod is sold for 20 Medaka, 20 Sweet-Flower Medaka, 20 Betta, and 20 Brown Shirakodai.

Kujirai Momiji is like other fishing NPCs in that they share the same icon and can be identified as they hold a fishing rod

The Narukawa Uwai is the final fishing rod to discuss in this article. Kujirai Momiji sells this rod, and players can find her west of Inazuma City (which is south of the nearby Teleport Waypoint). This fishing rod costs 20 Medaka, 20 Glaze Medaka, 20 Lunge Stickleback, and 20 Purple Shirakodai.

None of these fishing rods cost Mora. Hence, Genshin Impact players will need to use the Wilderness Rod to acquire the fish needed to buy the other fishing rods. Fishing spots in the game aren't marked on the map (although players can place a map marker in these fishing areas).

