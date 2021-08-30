Genshin Impact 2.1 “Lunar Realm” fishing event: Rewards and gameplay explained

Character and weapon banners are not the only things getting Genshin Impact fans excited about the upcoming 2.1 update.

Apart from the event-exclusive banners and special missions, the year one celebration will also be having unique activities that players can engage in and farm Primogems.

One such activity that’s dropping in with the next Genshin Impact update is the “Lunar Realm” fishing event. The mini-game will let gamers complete a series of quests and challenges to win the fishing rod, “Moonstringer,” Primogems, Mysterious Fish Furnishing, and other exclusive rewards.

During the event, join Kujirai Momiji in pursuit of a legendary fish called the "Lunar Leviathan." You can obtain the event-exclusive fishing rod "Moonstringer," Primogems, Mysterious Fish Furnishing, and other rewards.



However, to unlock “Lunar Realm,” Genshin Impact players must have the following requirements:

Must be adventure rank 30 and above

Have completed Archon Quest “Ritou Escape Plan”

Unlocked the Serenitea Pot System

Have completed the “Exploding Population” quest given by Mondstadt’s Nantuck

The objective for Genshin Impact’s “Lunar Realm” is to join Inazuman fisherwoman Kujirai Momiji and embark on a journey to chase the legendary great fish called the “Lunar Leviathan.”

The mission ends once players have completed all the challenges.

Challenges and gameplay rewards in Genshin Impact 2.1 “Lunar Realm” fishing event

In the “Lunar Realm” event, Genshin Impact players will participate in a total of seven fishing missions, along with a “special fishing training” over the first seven days.

Only one quest will unlock per day, and the missions will take place at different times and locations, keeping users on their toes. Moreover, they must use a suitable fishing rod and bait at the corresponding site to complete each mission.

However, only a maximum of 50 fish can be caught in the training pool per day, and miHoYo implements a special rule in order to protect the fishing ecosystem of Teyvat.

Genshin Impact players can try catching more than 50 fish, but above the restriction line, each fish caught will be released.

Additionally, those running out of bait will be able to obtain more from Kujirai Momiji by just engaging in a conversation with her.

Event rewards that miHoYo has detailed so far

The event-exclusive fishing rod “Moonstringer”

Primogems

Mysterious Fish Furnishing

Hero’s Wit

Sanctifying Unction

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Mora.

Having fishing mini-games has been an age-old tradition in many RPG genres, and many gamers are glad to see that miHoYo is finally introducing it in Genshin Impact.

