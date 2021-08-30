What's a Wishing Simulator in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact players can choose to simulate wishes before spending their Primogems on banners with the help of Wishing Simuator. It is a fan-made website that has successfully replicated the wish system from the original game.

Unlike Genshin Impact, making wishes in the Wish Simulator is a free process. This implies that players can make unlimited wishes on their favorite banners, and consequently, unlock their favorite characters and weapons. Naturally, these rewards are also simulated and cannot be redeemed in Genshin Impact.

Here's everything players must know about the Genshin Impact Wish Simulator.

How to use the Genshin Impact Wish Simulator

From Ballad in Goblets for Venti, to the latest Tapestry of Golden Flames for Yoimiya and Sayu, the Genshin Impact Wish Simulator contains all the character banners introduced in Genshin Impact so far.

Players can choose their desired banners via settings and simulate wishes to unlock the characters. The website offers single as well as 10-pulls.

Other banners that are currently available in the Wish Simulator are:

Beginner's Wish (with Noelle)

Epitome Invocation (weapons)

Wanderlust Invocation (Standard banner)

Details and drop rates for each banner are also available.

The most useful option available in the Wish Simulator is Inventory. After players have made their wishes, the Inventory sorts their unlocked items based on quantity, rating and name. It also estimates the money that players would have to spend while making these wishes in Genshin Impact.

Inventory feature in Genshin Impact Wish Simulator (Image via Genshin Impact Wish Simulator)

Is using the Genshin Impact Wish Simulator a good strategy?

Genshin Impact is a gacha game in which players can unlock their favorite characters and items through banners. Unlocking these banners not only requires Primogems, but a great amount of luck.

The Wish Simulator is a great way for players to get a better idea of their luck with Genshin Impact. After simulating a wish session, they can have more realistic expectations from the actual banners in the game.

It is worth noting that the majority of Genshin Impact community is still free-to-play. These F2P players might not get the opportunity to unlock every five-star character and weapon that arrives, however, they can get really close to the feeling with this Wish Simulator.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Also read: Genshin Impact Welkin Moon Pass vs Double Crystal bonus: Which one is better value for money?

Sportskeeda Genshin Impact is now on Twitter! Follow for all the latest news, leaks, updates & more!

Edited by R. Elahi