Aloy’s release date in Genshin Impact: All you need to know about her release date for different platforms

Aloy has two completely different release dates in Genshin Impact.

Her first release date is 1 September 2021, but that's only for PS4 and PS5 owners. Her second release date is 13 October 2021, and that's for Genshin Impact players on all other platforms. Hence, PlayStation owners can expect to get her in version 2.1, while other players will get her in version 2.2.

The method of getting her is the same across the two versions. She is a free unit that will be given to players via in-game mail if their Adventure Rank is 20 or higher. Aloy is from the Horizon Zero Dawn series, and she is the first crossover character to be playable in Genshin Impact.

Aloy's release date in Genshin Impact: What players should know about getting her on different platforms

Aloy is a free playable character in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are two phases to unlocking Aloy in Genshin Impact as a free playable character. She is a free 5-star Cryo Bow user in Genshin Impact, regardless of the platform that the player is playing on.

The two phases occur on two completely different dates. Genshin Impact players have a generous amount of time to claim her in each phase.

Phase 1

Aloy arrives as an early bonus for PlayStation owners (Image via Genshin Impact)

Phase 1 is only applicable to PlayStation owners. This means that PS4 and PS5 owners can get Aloy earlier than Genshin Impact players on other platforms can.

miHoYo states in an official HoYoLAB article that she will be available for PS4 and PS5 owners in the following time frame:

"After the Version 2.1 Update – Start of Version 2.2 Update Maintenance (October 13, 2021 05:59 UTC+8)"

This means Genshin Impact players on a PlayStation console can get her on 1 September 2021, and have until 13 October 2021, to claim her in Phase 1. Aloy will be given for free to players who are Adventure Rank 20+ via in-game mail.

Phase 2

Aloy's release date for other platforms occurs on October 13, 2021 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Phase 2 applies to all other Genshin Impact players, including those on a PlayStation console (if they haven't gotten her yet). Like before, Aloy will be given to players via in-game mail if they're Adventure Rank 20+.

miHoYo states in an official HoYoLAB article that she will be given to players on all available platforms in the following time frame:

"After the Version 2.2 Update – Start of Version 2.3 Update Maintenance (November 24, 2021, 05:59 UTC+8)"

This means that her release date for non-PlayStation players is on 13 October 2021. Players have until 24 November 2021, which will be when Genshin Impact 2.3 comes out.

So the important dates to remember are 1 September 2021, for PlayStation players to get her early and 13 October 2021, for all other Genshin Impact players. 24 November 2021, is the final date before Aloy is gone for good.

