Genshin Impact fans disappointed after Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live reveals nothing about Nintendo Switch release

Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live revealed nothing about Genshin Impact on the Nintendo Switch, which has led to several fans being annoyed online.

Instead, Genshin Impact fans got more news about things they already knew or didn't care about. An announcement, for a music concert and reconfirming Aloy's release for PlayStation users, is disappointing, especially since many players waited several hours for any Genshin Impact news.

Predictably, there are a lot of disappointed Genshin Impact fans, especially on Twitter. It didn't take long for them to write their opinions on the matter, especially since Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live was a big event full of hours of content to sit through. If a person just wanted Genshin Impact news, they were better off skipping this event.

Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live: No news on Genshin Impact being on the Nintendo Switch and fans are disappointed

The tweet above is one of the most popular tweets regarding Genshin Impact and what fans expected in Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live. Interestingly, many Genshin Impact fans have responded with negativity and disappointment to even a neutral tweet like this one.

Naturally, there are also tweets mocking fans for being disappointed. This article will focus on the more common sentiment: the disappointed fans (judging by likes and the number of Tweets coming in).

that gamescom genshin announcement was more disappointing than the anniversary awards — aj ! 27k for kokomi (@bkhtsu) August 25, 2021

Wtf was that gamescom?? Just showed Genshin Impact for like 20 seconds that we already saw last livestream. Like wtffffff — ᴮᴱmiho⁷ (@GaliMiho) August 25, 2021

Wanna hear a joke? Us, the entire Genshin community for expecting something at gamescom lmao — Fisto Roboto (@cybernetic_cat) August 25, 2021

There is a bountiful amount of annoyed to angry Genshin Impact fans. People can easily see the snark in some of these Tweets, with the vast majority of new tweets making fun of the lack of any useful news, Nintendo Switch or not.

Some players hoped to see an announcement regarding the Nintendo Switch, and they got nothing on that matter. Worst of all, some fans watched Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live for nothing but Genshin Impact and the possibility of it being on the Nintendo Switch.

Genshin in gamescom, that was it? LMAO, I stayed awake for 5 hours just for a fcking recap — Rae ~ Ganyu wanter ~ (@DionasGrace1) August 25, 2021

I feel sorry for people who watched gamescom only for genshin lmao 2 hours waiting for Alloy and concert? — ⚡ Ashi Surana ⚡ (@ashi_surana) August 25, 2021

we waiting 2 hours for the gamescom genshin announcement... and it was just aloy... — joey (@bfkeiji) August 25, 2021

For some fans, this wouldn't be as big of an issue if not for the fact that it took several hours to get such little news. Hence, many Genshin Impact fans are salty, regardless if there would've been news about it on the Nintendo Switch or not.

Waiting two hours to see Aloy again, and to learn more about a niche musical announcement is disappointing for many fans. No Genshin Impact on the Nintendo Switch or anything else new and worthwhile.

Genshin Impact fans are memeing on the situation, once again

Genshin fans during gamescom announcement pic.twitter.com/PyB7SEYQy2 — Alexis (@AlexisIsWhat) August 25, 2021

The Tweet above has gotten some good traction for a young Tweet. It's easy to see that some Genshin Impact fans are incredibly disappointed with the lack of any substantial news, including the rumored Nintendo Switch release date.

Of course, it isn't the only tweet showcasing some Genshin Impact players' disappointment. The lack of any useful news from Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live has inspired some other memes on the subject.

I wasnt sleep for the gamescom live to see the news in genshin. This was a scam pic.twitter.com/RS7voVXKCF — yashiro (@yashiroxiaom) August 25, 2021

Me and every other genshin fan watching this gamescom livestream pic.twitter.com/jNxRmEWXfN — ✨tired✨ (@lineartts) August 25, 2021

HERE IS WHAT WE GOT FROM THE GENSHIN IMPACT ANNOUNCEMENT AT GAMESCOM!https://t.co/PU6LdL4QIl pic.twitter.com/HgR9p8OTvJ — Galeriot 🎮 (@Galeriot7) August 25, 2021

Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live brought a lot of news, but hardly anything on Genshin Impact. Anybody who sat through Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live just to see Genshin Impact near the end was bound to be disappointed.

Fortunately, some Genshin Impact fans made memes to alleviate the situation. It's exactly as one would expect from an event like the one shown in the Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live.

Only time will tell if Genshin Impact fans get any news on the Nintendo Switch release date.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi