Genshin Impact Aloy: Release date, signature weapon, leaked gameplay and abilities revealed

Genshin Impact fans are excited to witness Aloy with the 2.1 update. She is the protagonist of popular PlayStation open-world RPG, Horizon Zero Dawn. The next part of the series, Horizon Forbidden West, is all set to be released in 2022.

PlayStation is naturally leaving no stone unturned to promote Gureilla Games' upcoming RPG title. Genshin Impact turned out to be one of the fastest growing games of 2020, and Aloy's arrival can certainly attract the community towards Horizon Forbidden West.

When will Aloy be available to Genshin Impact players

Genshin Impact will be handing out free Aloy units to players based on their gaming platform. PlayStation users (PS4 and PS5) will get the free five-star character at the beginning of the 2.1 update, which is most likely August 31 or September 1.

Unfortunately, PC and Mobile players will have to wait until the launch of the 2.2 update for Genshin Impact.

"Everything I do is in the service of life, not death. That's why I'm here with you."#Aloy

Savior From Another World

Nora Huntress

Cryo

Nora Fortis



"Everything I do is in the service of life, not death. That's why I'm here with you."

Savior From Another World

Nora Huntress

Cryo

Nora Fortis

This difference in release date is primarily because Horizon Zero Dawn used to be a PlayStation exclusive.

Aloy's abilities in Genshin Impact and recommended weapon

Even though Aloy will be a free-to-play unit, she has an amazing kit.

Elemental Skill

Her Elemental Skill, called Frozen Wids, throws a Freeze Bomb at enemies that further explodes into Chillwater Bomblets. All these explosions cause Cryo DMG, and grant Aloy stacks of Coil. After receiving four stacks of Coil, Aloy's normal DMG is converted into Cryo DMG.

Aloy is a Cryo bow-user in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Elemental Burst

Aloy's Elemental Burst compensates for her relatively complex Elemental Skill. It is a simple burst attack through which she deals Cryo AoE DMG in a large radius.

Here's some leaked Aloy gameplay videos from Twitter:

Here's some leaked Aloy gameplay videos from Twitter:

It is self-evident that Aloy can be an efficient main DPS character in Genshin Impact. Players who weren't lucky enough to unlock Ganyu can finally play with a Cryo bow user.

Genshin Impact has yet to announce weapons that could suit Aloy. However, based on her leaked abilities, it is safe to assume that she relies on ATK and Elemental Mastery.

Hence, Rust and The Stringless can work brilliantly with her. While the former offers an ATK sub-stat, the latter has a massive Elemental Mastery sub-stat.

All in all, it seems like Genshin Impact's first crossover character will be a massive hit among fans. It wouldn't be a surprise if miHoYo brings more characters from other games to its successful action RPG in the near future.

