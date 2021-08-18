How to watch Genshin Impact 2.1 special program live stream in English and Chinese

Genshin Impact is scheduled to enter the second half of the Inazuma storyline right after the end of the current Yoimiya banner. The stakes are high, as the Traveler is marked by the Electro Archon and the Vision Hunt Decree.

Aside from allying with the Crux fleet and the Sangonomiya Resistance, perhaps there is more to the story than just internal war and conflicts.

Version 2.0 of Genshin Impact saw the arrival of the long-awaited region, Inazuma. However, miHoYo decided to save the other parts of the nation for later.

Version 2.1 will see two more regions getting added to the map, which Mihoyo previously teased. These are Watatsumi Island and Seirai Island.

Dear Travelers,



The special preview program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 08/20/2021 at 09:00 (UTC-4)!

>>> https://t.co/iSfDaDRH9w



Be there or be square!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/NVEN7ZpBvM — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 18, 2021

In a recent tweet, the developer announced a special program for 2.1, which will air live on August 20. The showcase will be streamed on both the official Twitch and YouTube channels in Chinese and English.

How to watch Genshin Impact 2.1 live stream in English and Chinese

miHoYo usually holds a special showcase before any significant updates. The community got to see an in-depth live stream of Inazuma, its characters, and other upcoming sandbox features days before 2.0 became online.

With 2.1 approaching, fans can look forward to more gameplay changes alongside banners, events, enemies, and characters. The developer's live showcase on August 20 will further reveal everything surrounding the new features and regions.

Hello, Travelers!



Version 2.0 "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia" is now online!

To support Travelers in their new adventures in Teyvat, the Version 2.0 Strategy Guides Contest has begun!



For More Details:https://t.co/2dF9KB6vIs#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/NCYExZ8nh7 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 21, 2021

The 2.0 update was Genshin Impact's most significant yet, leading miHoYo to simultaneously showcase on their official Twitch channel and Bilibili. However, the 2.1 live streams can be viewed in Chinese and English on separate platforms, with a time gap in between.

1) Chinese

The Genshin Impact official channel (Image via Twitch)

The special program for Genshin Impact 2.1 will air in the Chinese language along with English subtitles on the Twitch official channel on August 20 at 0900 hours (UTC-4).

miHoYo will update the community in real-time through its official Twitch channel from now, as it was established for the 2.0 showcase. This will keep players updated with live announcements and previews of upcoming events.

2) English

The Genshin Impact official English channel (Image via YouTube)

Approximately three hours later, the community can view the entire stream and preview in English on the same date at 1200 hours (UTC-4).

Genshin Impact's official YouTube channel will hold an English live stream, where the showcase will be rerun with subtitles and English audio for global players.

