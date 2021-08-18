When and where to watch Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream: Date, time, and more details

Genshin Impact has announced the date and day for the next special preview program to showcase the new additions coming in version 2.1.

The game usually releases a livestream like this every time a new version update is inbound, generally in a few weeks.

The streams will either feature an animated commentary crew or Genshin Impact staff to provide insights on upcoming content, such as new events, characters, and more.

Based on various indicators, the Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream, in particular, may disclose information regarding the new characters and the remaining islands in Inazuma.

When does Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream start

The Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream will be broadcast on August 20 at 9.00 am (UTC-4). The full livestream will then be uploaded later that day at 1.00 pm (UTC-4) to the Genshin Impact Official YouTube channel.

Note that the EST Timezone = UTC-4

Dear Travelers,



The special preview program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 08/20/2021 at 09:00 (UTC-4)!

>>> https://t.co/iSfDaDRH9w



Be there or be square!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/NVEN7ZpBvM — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 18, 2021

Where to watch Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream

The Genshin Impact Official Twitch Account (Image via Twitch)

Players can watch the livestream on Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel.

There will be another method to watch the stream after it airs for those who can't see it live. As stated above, later that day, at 1.00 pm (UTC-4), the full livestream will be published on Genshin Impact's YouTube channel.

This will be the second livestream of Genshin Impact to run on Twitch since the first one was during the previous version. Following the trends of the last livestream, the Genshin Impact 2.1 one is predicted to last between 40 minutes and one hour.

What to expect from Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream

This broadcast may confirm the character banners of Raiden Shogun, Sangonomiya Kokomi, and Kujou Sara, as well as the addition of the new islands in Inazuma.

New character banners: Raiden Shogun, Sangonomiya Kokomi, Kujou Sara

New weekly boss: La Signora

Free 5-star character: Aloy

New island: Watatsumi Island and Seirai Island

New Primogems codes for free Primogems

New fishing system

In the middle of the Ayaka banner, Genshin Impact had released those three characters' information on their social accounts. While the devs never explicitly mentioned that they would be playable in the game, they did reveal their visions and constellation names, indicating that they could be playable characters.

"Her Excellency seeks to rid herself of the mundane delusions of the world, but only in an attempt to overcome the cycle of life and death. " — Kitsune Saiguu



◆ #RaidenShogun ‧ Plane of Euthymia

◆ Her Eternal Excellency

◆ Electro

◆ Imperatrix Umbrosa#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/a7N0awfu5p — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 22, 2021

"I must admit, #KujouSara is an opponent that cannot be taken lightly. " — Sangonomiya Kokomi



◆ Kujou Sara ‧ Crowfeather Kaburaya

◆ General of the Tenryou Commission

◆ Electro

◆ Flabellum#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/09aJMD0s8r — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 22, 2021

"Were it not for Her Excellency, not a single one of Watatsumi Island's victories would have been possible." — Gorou



◆ Sangonomiya Kokomi ‧ Pearl of Wisdom

◆ Hibernating Homebody Strategist

◆ Hydro

◆ Dracaena Somnolenta#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/05BcVqjVId — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 22, 2021

The Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream will drop specific details about the new game contents and developments in version 2.1. Furthermore, the livestream will also share the new redemption codes for fans, providing a total of 300 Primogems.

