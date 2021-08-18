When and where to watch Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream: Date, time, and more details

Genshin Impact has announced the date and day for the next special preview program to showcase the new additions coming in version 2.1.
The game usually releases a livestream like this every time a new version update is inbound, generally in a few weeks.
The streams will either feature an animated commentary crew or Genshin Impact staff to provide insights on upcoming content, such as new events, characters, and more.
Based on various indicators, the Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream, in particular, may disclose information regarding the new characters and the remaining islands in Inazuma.
When does Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream start
The Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream will be broadcast on August 20 at 9.00 am (UTC-4). The full livestream will then be uploaded later that day at 1.00 pm (UTC-4) to the Genshin Impact Official YouTube channel.
Note that the EST Timezone = UTC-4
Where to watch Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream
Players can watch the livestream on Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel.
There will be another method to watch the stream after it airs for those who can't see it live. As stated above, later that day, at 1.00 pm (UTC-4), the full livestream will be published on Genshin Impact's YouTube channel.
This will be the second livestream of Genshin Impact to run on Twitch since the first one was during the previous version. Following the trends of the last livestream, the Genshin Impact 2.1 one is predicted to last between 40 minutes and one hour.
What to expect from Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream
This broadcast may confirm the character banners of Raiden Shogun, Sangonomiya Kokomi, and Kujou Sara, as well as the addition of the new islands in Inazuma.
- New character banners: Raiden Shogun, Sangonomiya Kokomi, Kujou Sara
- New weekly boss: La Signora
- Free 5-star character: Aloy
- New island: Watatsumi Island and Seirai Island
- New Primogems codes for free Primogems
- New fishing system
In the middle of the Ayaka banner, Genshin Impact had released those three characters' information on their social accounts. While the devs never explicitly mentioned that they would be playable in the game, they did reveal their visions and constellation names, indicating that they could be playable characters.
The Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream will drop specific details about the new game contents and developments in version 2.1. Furthermore, the livestream will also share the new redemption codes for fans, providing a total of 300 Primogems.