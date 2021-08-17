Top 5 things to expect from Genshin Impact 2.1 live stream

Yoimiya's banner is coming to an end, which signals the upcoming Genshin Impact Version 2.1 live stream. Going by the prevailing update pattern of Genshin Impact, the preview or live stream will take place on Friday, 12 days before the update.

The date for the next live stream is predicted to be August 20, 2021. Meanwhile, the Genshin Impact 2.1 update released is forecast to be on September 2021. With the upcoming Genshin Impact 2.1 live stream, the community will be flooded with new content information.

The five most anticipated things from the Genshin Impact stream

5) New fishing system

Get your fishing rod and fishing license ready, in v2.1 we will fish some tasty fish! pic.twitter.com/o6iYLeOc4g — Genshin & More (@WorldOfTeyvat) July 25, 2021

A new mechanic may be added to the open-world after Genshin Impact 2.1 update. An Inazuman fisherwoman, Kujirai Momiji, asked for the Traveler's aid to catch a legendary great fish. Due to this commission, the Traveler goes through a series of specific fishing training sessions.

Once the Traveler completes the task and receives a fishing rod as a reward, they can start fishing around Teyvat. According to leaks from Honey Impact, there are certain fish species known as Ornamental Fish.

If Genshin Impact players catch the Ornamental Fish, they can raise it in a Pool of Sapphire Grace within their Serenitea Pot. The blueprint for the pool can be obtained from the Fishing Association in Liyue.

4) New Primogems code

Redemption code Genshin Impact. Free 300 Primogems. Redeem now! #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/n5haGErxi6 — 곰 뵹 (@gombyong) July 9, 2021

In every Genshin Impact live stream, fans are sure to earn three new Primogems codes. Each code will provide 100 Primogems, totaling up to 300 Primogems. Redemption codes are limited and expire 12 hours after they are released. Therefore, players are recommended to stay tuned during the live stream to obtain all three codes.

3) New Weekly Boss

As you might have already heard, La Signora will be the next Fatui Harbinger that will turn into a Weekly world boss in the land of Inazuma! #GenshinImpact #WorldOfTeyvat #原神 pic.twitter.com/taMoTgkSdD — Genshin & More (@WorldOfTeyvat) July 26, 2021

In the forthcoming Genshin Impact 2.1 update, a new Weekly Boss will be added to the land of Inazuma. La Signora, the 8th of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers with the title 'The Fair Lady' from Snezhnaya, will be added as the fifth Weekly Boss in Genshin Impact.

Like the previous Weekly Bosses, defeating La Signora drops three different Talent Materials, possibly for the new characters in Genshin Impact version 2.1. Furthermore, based on the leaks from Copium on Youtube, La Signora possesses two forms in the battle.

La Signora Cryo attacks during the first phase (Image via COPIUM Leeks, Youtube)

In the first half of the battle, players must deal with the powerful Cryo attacks from La Signora while taking care of the Sheer Cold meter. Players need to stay warm from the heat sources provided in the domain to take down La Signora's first form.

La Signora's second form dealing Pyro damage (Image via COPIUM Leeks, Youtube)

Meanwhile, for La Signora's second form, she will transition her skills into Pyro attacks alongside the Sheer Heat meter. During the second phase, players need to stay cold to ensure their HP is not reduced.

2) New Islands

2.1 Inazuma Map (English)

Credits to Penpen



Map has a few random watermarks, names and some memes. Have fun finding those!



(The important info like the actual 2.1 island names/areas haven't been edited ❤️)#GenshinImpact #原神 #Inazuma pic.twitter.com/8ctjfDOnZe — WFP (@WangshengFP) August 10, 2021

Two new islands may be added in Genshin Impact version 2.1. The islands are Watatsumi Island and Seirai Island. In addition to the Inazuma map getting bigger, new local specialties and new enemies may be added.

Watatsumi Island in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Watatsumi Island can be seen on the west side of Yashiori Island. Based on the map above, it is safe to assume the island has a connection to Sangonomiya lineage because of the Sangonomiya Shrine in the middle of Watatsumi Island.

In addition, there is also an icon showing a Hydro Hypostasis northeast of the Sangonomiya Shrine.

Seirai Island in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Seirai Island is located south of Narukami Island in Inazuma. According to a map leaked from Wangsheng Funeral Parlor, players can spot an Electro Oceanid icon in Amakumo Peak, the center of Seirai Island.

The two new bosses mentioned may drop the ascension materials for the new characters.

1) New character banners

The most anticipated addition in Genshin Impact 2.1 is undoubtedly the new character banners.

Three new characters are predicted to be released in the 2.1 updates, along with two new weapons. Raiden Shogun and Kujou Sara are expected to come on the first banner in Genshin Impact 2.1 update.

1. ◀ | Banner date - 1st September 2021 (beginning of version 2.1) Raiden Shogun and Kujou Sara. pic.twitter.com/3HL3TU1Pxm — きつね (@UthQrww) July 31, 2021

Raiden Shogun is a 5-star Electro-Polearm user who can utilize an Electro sword during her Elemental Burst. Meanwhile, Kujou Sara is a 4-star Electro-Bow user specializing in using her Tengu abilities to increase the team's damage output.

#SangonomiyaKokomi ‧ Pearl of Wisdom



Hibernating Homebody Strategist



The Divine Priestess and supreme leader of Watatsumi Island

Many believe Sangonomiya Kokomi to be an enigmatic, shrewd leader. #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/id2LeR6lVT — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 22, 2021

For the second banner in Genshin Impact 2.1 update, Sangonomiya Kokomi may be the promoted 5-star character.

Sangonomiya Kokomi is a 5-star Hydro-Catalyst user, providing great healing abilities and support kit to the team. Unfortunately, for the expected 4-star characters in each banner, there is no official news from Genshin Impact or leaks from any distinguished leakers yet.

Genshin Impact 2.1 live stream will bring more content, especially since it's close to Genshin Impact's first anniversary.

