How to get Genshin Impact redeem code for 60 Primogems from Twitch

A new Primogems code has been released thanks to the collaboration between Genshin Impact and Twitch.

miHoYo, the game's publisher, announced on its official forum, HoYoLab, a collaborative event with the Twiplatform called 'Paimon Extension on Twitch.' Fans can support their favorite Genshin Impact streamers during the event while getting a redeem code that provides 60 Primogems for free.

These codes must be redeemed before the event ends on August 31, at 23:59 (UTC +8).

Guide for 60 Primogems' redeem code in Genshin Impact

1) Open Twitch.tv and select the Genshin Impact streamer's channel

Paimon Extension on streamer's live (Image via Twitch)

Travelers can start by opening Twitch on their devices (preferably a laptop/PC) and going to any official content creator of Genshin Impact. The channel must be online for them to see the Paimon extension. Also, it would be best if fans open a full-page browser so they can see the extension.

Players must ensure to log in to their Twitch accounts, so they are eligible to like the streamer's video. One account can only like the video and redeem the code once.

2) Click on the like and reward buttons

Like and reward buttons on the left side (Image via Twitch)

After entering the Genshin Impact streamer's live stream, readers can click on the like button once, then click the reward button.

The first time they click on the latter, Twitch will ask permission to access their Twitch User ID. They can do so to get the redeem code authentically.

Click on the reward button again (Image via Twitch)

Once gamers have been granted access to Twitch, they can click on the reward button again. This time, a different pop-up will appear where they can click the Collect Reward button to claim their redeem code.

3) Redeem the code in-game or on the Genshin Impact official website

There are two methods for users to claim Primogems. The first one is by opening Genshin Impact, and the second one is by going to the official Genshin Impact website.

Redeeming the code in-game (Image via Genshin Impact)

1st method

Open Genshin Impact Click on the Paimon Menu on the top left corner Navigate to Setting > Account > Redeem Code Paste the redemption code Click on the Exchange button

Genshin Impact official redeem code page (Image via miHoYo)

2nd method

Open the Genshin Impact website Login to your account, check the server and character nickname Enter the redemption code in the space provided Click the redeem button

4) Claim Primogems in the in-game mailbox

Claim the Primogems from the mailbox (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last and crucial step is to claim the Primogems is via the Genshin Impact in-game mailbox. After exchanging the codes, fans must wait a few minutes for the Primogems to appear in their mailbox. Once the mail arrives, they can claim the reward before the mail expires in 29 days.

Note: Each account can only redeem one code from the Genshin Impact and Twitch collaboration event.

