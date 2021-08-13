Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus (Map 1) guide: How to complete Slumber Spirit's Bridge map

Theater Mechanicus has returned to Genshin Impact version 2.0 with new bonuses and more challenges.

Veterans at Genshin Impact will certainly have a blast clearing each map, but not for new players who are still confused about placing the Mechanicus in the proper position. Not to mention, randomly putting the defense tower does not entirely wipe the enemies out, and gamers might fail the mission. Furthermore, characters are chosen in the team also play an essential role in the strategy.

This article will guide Travelers, especially new players, to clear map 1, 'Slumber Spirit's Bridge' in Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus.

Guide to complete the Map-1 in Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus event

Genshin Impact players should be clear by now what Mechanicus is and what function Wondrous Stick brings. Only by understanding the role of each item will you fathom the following guide. However, if you are still confused about the mechanism, you can check this article to learn more about it.

Choosing characters for the team

All characters chosen are free characters for new players (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first thing to note before entering the map is the player's team. In this guide, you can complete the map even with the free 4-star characters from Genshin Impact:

Barbara Amber Noelle Kaeya

Each character does not need to be high level or equipped with a maximum level of artifacts and weapons. After all, they can't hurt the enemies with their attack. However, each character still can inflict their perspective elemental damage to the opponents either by Basic Attack (Barbara), Aimed Shot (Amber), and Elemental Skill (Noelle & Kaeya).

Wave 1

Hilichurls are the only enemies in the first wave (Image via Genshin Impact)

Note that there are four rounds of enemies on this map. In all four waves, enemies will only come from Portal 1.

Two Hydro tower, one Cryo tower, and one Charity (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the first wave of Slumber Spirit's Bridge map, go in front of Portal 1 and construct two Hydro towers, one Cryo tower, and one Charity, just like in the picture. Charity must be put on the front line, so when the enemies are defeated in the AoE, you will gain 20 extra Veneficus Points for each enemy.

After planting each tower, you can start the wave. While the enemies are leisurely walking through the Mechanicus, you can use Barbara's Basic Attack and Kaeya's Elemental Skill to freeze the enemies constantly. Then, adding Cryo and Hydro Mechanicus damage, no enemies can escape from the Charity AoE.

Kaeya's Charged Attack knock enemies back (Image via Genshin Impact)

If enemies pass through your character by any chance, you can swap into Kaeya and use his Charged Attack to knock enemies back. This method only works on small enemies like Hilichurl and Samachurl in Genshin Impact.

Wave 2

Hilichurl and Samachurl as the enemies (Image via Genshin Impact)

Enemies in the second wave are Hilichurl and Samachurl. While it is stated there Hydro Samachurl, the Element affects nothing in the strategy. After all, even the enemies could not attack the players. Samachurl has the advantage of being fast because of its small size, so you should pay more attention to them.

Myriad of Mechanicus are constructed on the second lane (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the second wave of Slumber Spirit's Bridge map, do not touch anything from the first lane. Instead, go to the middle lane of the map and construct one Charity at the front, two Hydro, two Cryo, and two Electro towers, just like the image above.

Draw Wondrous Stick (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can now draw Wondrous Sticks to provide bonuses to your Mechanicus. Note that each player has different Wondrous Sticks, so choosing Wondrous Sticks beneficial for Hydro, Cryo, and Electro turrets are recommended.

Avoid buying bonuses for the towers you didn't put on the map, as it will only waste your Veneficus Points. Make sure you have at least 1000 Veneficus Points left after choosing the Wondrous Sticks in Genshin Impact.

Start the second wave and, just like the first round, use Barbara's and Kaeya's skills to help the turrets freeze enemies. You can also use Kaeya's Charged Attack again to knock enemies back.

Wave 3

Three enemies for the third wave (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the third wave, you will face three enemies: Ice Shield Hilichurl, Ice Shieldwall Mitachurl, and Samachurl. Noelle's attack can destroy the shield equipped by Hilichurl and Mitachurl. Once these enemies come out of Portal 1, stand in front of them and dismantle their shield.

Mechanicus in Round 3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

For Mechanicus in the third wave, you do not have to add or change anything. Instead, you can directly start the wave or choose another two/three Wondrous Sticks to enhance your Mechanicus in Genshin Impact.

Noelle's crushing the ice shield (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once you start round 3, prioritize destroying the Hilichurls and Mitachurls' ice shield. With the shield, the enemies could withstand multiple attacks from the Mechanicus and possibly still stand by the end of your last line of defense.

Noelle's attack will unfreeze the frozen enemies, so once you have destroyed the shield, switch to Barbara and Kaeya to start freezing the opponents on their spot. Since you installed two Charity, you should have 3000-4000 or more Veneficius Points (depending on how many Wondrous Sticks you had bought) by the end of this round.

Wave 4

Ruin Guard as the only enemy in the last round (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the last wave of Slumber Spirit's Bridge map, you will face four Ruin Guards, one at a time. The Ruin Guard is quite tanky, so you will need to add more Mechanicus on the map.

Reconstruct Charity into Cryo tower (Image via Genshin Impact)

You no longer need a Charity so that you can reconstruct the Charity in the first lane into a Cryo turret.

Reconstruct the second Charity into Pyro turret (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the Charity on the second lane, you can change it into a Pyro turret. That's the only change for lane one and lane two.

Construct another three Mechanicus on the last lane (Image via Genshin Impact)

At this stage, you can construct another three Mechanicus. Next, go to the third lane across the bridge and build one Pyro turret and two Electro turrets for safety measures. Finally, with the remaining Veneficus Points, you can buy any Wondrous Sticks that can strengthen your turrets, especially the Pyro Mechanicus.

Amber paralyzed the Ruin Guard (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once you start the last wave, switch to Amber and use her Aimed Shot to paralyze the Ruin Guard. Once the Ruin Guard is down, use Barbara and Kaeya's Elemental Skills to trigger Elemental Reaction from the Mechanicus, dealing more damage to the enemy. Repeat this for all remaining Ruin Guards, and you are guaranteed to complete map 1.

Adeptus Bridge are closed (Image via Genshin Impact)

In the Slumber Spirit's Bridge map, there is also an Adeptus Bridge. If you can't paralyze the Ruin Guard in time and it manages to reach the bridge, you can climb the second platform to close the Adeptus Bridge.

If enemies are standing on the bridge while you're closing it, they will fall to the abyss, and you can complete the challenge in map 1 of Theater Mechanicus in Genshin Impact.

