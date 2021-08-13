Genshin Impact leaks: Everything known about Aloy so far

Aloy is a free 5-star Cryo Bow user that many Genshin Impact fans are looking forward to; fortunately, the leaks provide some interesting details about her.

Genshin Impact players will be able to get their free copy of Aloy if they're Adventure Rank 20+. It's that simple. Hence, it's far more useful to know what her skillset is and what she does, given that the vast majority of the playerbase will have access to her.

She has an interesting kit for a 5-star freebie, especially for somebody who isn't native to Genshin Impact. She's originally the main protagonist from the Horizon Zero Dawn series, which also makes her the first playable crossover character in Genshin Impact.

Everything known about Aloy via Genshin Impact leaks

Since Aloy is a free unit and does not show up in any banner, she lacks a Constellation. Hence, Genshin Impact players don't have to worry about acquiring multiple copies to use her at her maximum effectiveness. There is no way to increase her Constellation level like there is with the Traveler, either.

Still, Aloy has all of the other skills and ascension materials that some Genshin Impact fans should be familiar with.

Aloy's release date in Genshin Impact

Aloy's official art in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Aloy is the first Genshin Impact character to have two completely different release dates based on the platform the player is playing on. For PlayStation users, she will be released in Genshin Impact 2.1 on 1 September 2021.

Genshin Impact players on every other platform will have to wait until version 2.2, which will release Aloy on 13 October 2021. Either way, Genshin Impact players will get her for free via mail if they're Adventure Rank 20+.

Elemental Skill

Some Chillwater Bomblets from her Elemental Skill (Image via miHoYo)

Aloy's regular attacks are nothing special for a bow user. However, her Elemental Skill is interesting. She throws a Freeze Bomb, which eventually explodes into several Chillwater Bomblets. These smaller bombs explode on contact, which deals Cryo AOE DMG.

Whenever a Freeze Bomb or Chillwater Bomblet hits an opponent, their ATK will decrease and Aloy gains a Coil stack (which can happen every 0.1 seconds). Every Coil stack increases Aloy's Normal Attack DMG, and when she gets four of them, she gains the Rushing Ice buff.

Rushing Ice converts all of her Normal Attack DMG to Cryo DMG, and increases her Normal Attack DMG output even further. She also cannot gain any new Coil stacks, and all previous ones have also been reset.

The ATK decrease lasts for six seconds, and the skill's cooldown is 20 seconds. Rushing Ice lasts for 10 seconds.

Elemental Burst

Aloy gets the usual brief cutscene other 5-star characters get for their Elemental Burst (Image via miHoYo)

Aloy's Elemental Burst is incredibly simplistic, according to the Genshin Impact leaks. It's essentially just Cryo DMG over a wide area. It has an impressive range and a low Energy Cost of 40. The cooldown is also only 12 seconds.

There is no gimmick associated with this Elemental Burst, which makes it one of the simplest in the game.

Passive Talents

Aloy, training in her own game (Image via Horizon Wiki)

Aloy's first Passive Talent makes it so that animals won't be scared when the player approaches them (so long as Aloy is in the party). This applies to all animals who drop Fowl, Raw Meat, or Chilled Meat.

Her second Passive Talent makes it so her ATK is increased by 16% when she receives the Coil buff, and nearby allies get 8% extra ATK. The buff lasts for 10 seconds.

Aloy's final Passive Talent increases her Cryo DMG bonus by 3.5% every second whilst she is in the Rushing Ice state. The maximum bonus achieved by this effect is 35%.

Aloy's Talent Ascension Materials

Aloy has fair requirements for her talents in Genshin Impact (Image via Horizon Wiki)

Aloy needs the following materials to fully ascend a single talent in Genshin Impact:

Level # Materials Mora 2 Teachings of Freedom x 3

Spectral Husk x 6 12,500 3 Guide to Freedom x 2

Spectral Heart x 3 17,500 4 Guide to Freedom x 4

Spectral Heart x 4 25,000 5 Guide to Freedom x 6

Spectral Heart x 6 30,000 6 Guide to Freedom x 9

Spectral Heart x 9 37,500 7 Philosophies of Freedom x 4

Spectral Nucleus x 4

? x 1 120,000 8 Philosophies of Freedom x 6

Spectral Nucleus x 6

? x 1 260,000 9 Philosophies of Freedom x 12

Spectral Nucleus x 9

? x 2 450,000 10 Philosophies of Freedom x 16

Spectral Nucleus x 12

? x 2

Crown of Insight x 1 700,000

In total, a player needs the following to max out a single Talent:

3 Teachings of Freedom

6 Spectral Husks

21 Guides to Freedom

22 Spectal Hearts

38 Philosophies of Freedom

31 Spectral Nuclei

6 ?

1 Crown of Insight

1,652,500 Mora

The ? item is a new Ascension Material. It resembles a red flower of some kind, with a hint of pyro on it. It is currently unavailable for collection in Genshin Impact.

Aloy's Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Aloy is a free 5-star Bow user in Genshin Impact (Image via Horizon Wiki)

Aloy needs the following Ascension Materials to fully ascend in Genshin Impact:

Ascension # Materials Mora 1 Shivada Jade Sliver x 1

Crystal Marrow x 3

Spectral Husk x 3 20,000 2 Shivada Jade Fragment x 3

Crystalline Bloom x 2

Crystal Marrow x 10

Spectral Husk x 15 40,000 3 Shivada Jade Fragment x 6

Crystalline Bloom x 4

Crystal Marrow x 20

Spectral Heart x 12 60,000 4 Shivada Jade Chunk x 3

Crystalline Bloom x 8

Crystal Marrow x 30

Spectral Heart x 18 80,000 5 Shivada Jade Chunk x 6

Crystalline Bloom x 12

Crystal Marrow x 45

Spectral Nucleus x 12 100,000 6 Shivada Jade Gemstone x 6

Crystalline Bloom x 20

Crystal Marrow x 60

Spectral Nucleus x 24 120,000

In total, the player needs the following to max out her level:

1 Shivada Jade Sliver

168 Crystal Marrows

18 Spectral Husks

9 Shivada Jade Fragments

46 Crystalline Blooms

30 Spectral Hearts

9 Shivada Jade Chunks

36 Spectral Nuclei

6 Shivada Gemstones

420,000 Mora

