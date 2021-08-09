Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Everything known about Aloy and her abilities so far

Genshin Impact will have its first crossover with another gaming franchise in the form of Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn appearing in the world of Teyvat. This crossover is set to occur in Genshin Impact's 2.1 update and players will be able to take control of the powerful huntress once she makes her way to this new world. Leaks have revealed tons of information about this new character, including animations and abilities, and fans can get some early info about Aloy's appearance in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Aloy information revealed

Aloy the upcoming free 5 star character

Aloy will be arriving in Genshin Impact 2.1 according to recent leaks, and gamers can get an early look at her model and animations here. Aloy will be a 5-star Cryo Bow character, and she looks to have some powerful AOE abilities. Her Elemental Burst in particular has a massive range that could cover a large portion of any battlefield. Aloy's Elemental Skill also has a unique effect that will convert her Normal Attacks into Cryo, giving Aloy a multitude of playstyles.

// leaks



there's story quest for Aloy too? I wonder if they're going to put Thunderjaw into genshin...

there's story quest for Aloy too? I wonder if they're going to put Thunderjaw into genshin...

Aloy will also be receiving her own story quest, which will likely provide context to her appearance in the world of Genshin Impact. Aloy will not have constellations, as players will only be able to receive one Aloy per account.

Aloy's Elemental Skill

Aloy kits looks fun 😆

Her eskill throws bomb liker her horizon game n her burst deals cryo aoe dmg

Aloy kits looks fun 😆

Her eskill throws bomb liker her horizon game n her burst deals cryo aoe dmg

Aloy's Elemental Skill is Frozen Wilds. Using this ability will cause Aloy to throw a Freeze Bomb, which explodes dealing Cryo damage to enemies in an AOE before releasing Chillwater Bomblets. These Chillwater Bomblets explode on contact with enemies or after a short delay, dealing Cryo Damage to surrounding foes. The unique part of this skill is that dealing damage with it will give Aloy stacks of a passive called Coil which can provide her with extra Normal Attack damage and even Cryo infused Normal Attacks at four stacks.

Aloy's Elemental Burst

Aloy's Elemental Burst is called Prophecies of Dawn, and will feature her tossing out a Fuel Cell that she will detonate with a shot from her bow. This will cause a massive AOE Cryo explosion that deals tons of damage to enemies. This burst has a very short cooldown and low energy cost, meaning Aloy could be a great Elemental Burst focused sub-DPS character.

Aloy's ascension materials:

Aloy will use a multitude of ascension materials from all across the world of Genshin Impact, including Crystal Marrow from Inazuma, Crystalline Blooms from Dragonspine, and new materials from the upcoming world boss Signora. Players will need to travel throughout the many regions to fully ascend their Aloy, which fits her background as an explorer.

How to get Aloy when she releases on September 1st

"Everything I do is in the service of life, not death. That's why I'm here with you."#Aloy

Savior From Another World

Nora Huntress

Cryo

Nora Fortis



"Everything I do is in the service of life, not death. That's why I'm here with you."#Aloy

Savior From Another World

Nora Huntress

Cryo

Nora Fortis

Travelers, let's welcome Aloy – "Savior From Another World!"

Gamers on PlayStation will be able to get Aloy on September 1 by simply logging into their Genshin Impact account. As long as their account is AR20 or above, they will receive Aloy in their in-game mailbox. They will have until Genshin Impact 2.2 to claim Aloy on their accounts, after which PC players will be granted access to Aloy.

Aloy brings a unique set of abilities to Genshin Impact, and players will definitely want to try out this free 5-star character.

Edited by Siddharth Satish