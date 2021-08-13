5 best Genshin Impact characters for Theater Mechanicus event

The Theater Mechanicus event could be ranked as the most challenging event yet in Genshin Impact as it requires players to depend solely on defense mechanisms and good strategies.

The Theater Mechanicus event originally became available in Genshin Impact version 1.3 during the Lantern Rite Festival. However, since it became a hit among Travelers because of the unique gameplay, the developers decided to bring it back with numerous changes and additions.

With the help of Mechanicus and four characters in the team, players need to defeat the enemies without physically attacking them.

"Theater Mechanicus: Stage of Wonders" Event: Take part to obtain the event-exclusive namecard



During the event, players need to take part in the Theater Mechanicus Stages and complete various event missions to obtain the namecard.

Five great Genshin Impact characters in Theater Mechanicus event

5) Barbara

Barbara inflicts Wet on enemies (Image via Genshin Impact)

As a Hydro-Catalyst user, Barbara has the advantage to consistently apply Hydro on enemies, whether through her Elemental Skill or Basic Attack. Barbara, a free character in Genshin Impact, is excellent in a strategy that focuses on freezing enemies with Cryo Mechanicus.

Travelers can also pair Barbara with another free character, Cryo-Sword user Kaeya. This ensures that no enemy can escape from the Mechanicus range by relying on Barbara's Hydro attacks and Kaeya's Elemental Skill to freeze the enemies in the turrets' field.

4) Sucrose

Sucrose gathers enemies and inflicts Anemo (Image via Genshin Impact)

Sucrose is another 4-star character in Genshin Impact that has a significant advantage in Theater Mechanicus. C1 Sucrose can create a small AoE that pulls enemies in and deals Anemo damage twice in a row.

In addition, Sucrose's Charged Attack can also knock enemies back. If Genshin Impact gamers have no other Anemo characters, then Sucrose is great for the job.

3) Ganyu

Ganyu aiming at the Ruin Guard (Image via Mtashed, YouTube)

Ganyu is an excellent combination of Cryo and Bow-user. At some stages, there are bounds to be enemies like Ruin Guards and Ruin Hunters. These enemies not only have a high HP, but they also move pretty fast for their giant size. To strategize against them, Ganyu is the best character possible to be put in the team.

Ganyu's Aimed Shot can paralyze the Automatons once the arrow hits their weak spot, immobilizing them. Once the enemies are paralyzed, the Mechanicus can freely attack them. When the enemies wake up, and protective runes appear on their weak spots, archers can't stun them again until the runes disappear. But Ganyu can overcome this by pairing her Cryo attacks with Hydro turrets, freezing the enemies on the spot.

2) Geo Traveler

Geo Construct blocking the enemies' path (Image via Genshin Impact)

Geo Traveler may be the best F2P character to be deployed in the party. Traveler's Elemental Skill, "Starfell Sword," allows him to build up to 3 Geo Constructs. Not only will these meteorites pose as obstacles preventing mobs from passing through the lanes, but it also has a long duration and a short cooldown.

Genshin Impact players can cast the Geo Constructs in front of the portal and plant the Mechanicus behind the blockage. This way, not only can enemies not pass through, but they will also receive damage from the Mechanicus.

1) Jean

Jean lifting enemies in the air (Image via Mtashed, Youtube)

Jean will be in the S-tier class if ranks determine the best characters for the Theater Mechanicus event. Not only can she pick up enemies and stop them from advancing, but she can also throw them off the ledges into the bottomless abyss.

Anemo characters in Genshin Impact are generally helpful at the Theater Mechanicus because of their Elemental Skill to either gather enemies (Jean & Kazuha) or throw them out of balance (Jean, Sucrose & Anemo Traveler).

Therefore, if gamers have Jean on their character roster, they are highly recommended to put her on the team to fight in the Theater Mechanicus event.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

