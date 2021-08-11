Best Genshin Impact weapons for characters in Yoimiya banner

Genshin Impact just released the second event banner for the version 2.0 update, featuring two new characters, Yoimiya and Sayu.

Characters boosted in Yoimiya's banner are 5-star Pyro-bow Yoimiya, 4-star Cryo-bow Diona, Anemo-claymore Sayu and Pyro-claymore Xinyan. Therefore, Genshin Impact players wishing in Yoimiya's banner had a high chance of getting one of the mentioned characters.

Each character above has their role in a team, and of course, it all comes to whether they are equipped with the right weapon or not. This article will guide Genshin Impact gamers to choose the correct weapon for characters in the Yoimiya banner.

Event Wish "Tapestry of Golden Flames" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Frolicking Flames" #Yoimiya (Pyro)!



Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/bvlOflxvdj — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 8, 2021

Suitable weapons for each character in Genshin Impact Yoimiya banner

Yoimiya

Yoimiya with a 4-star bow, Hamayumi (Image via Genshin Impact)

Currently, a lot of attention is redirected to Yoimiya, as veteran Genshin Impact players are trying to decide which category Yoimiya belongs to, DPS or Support character. However, there has been an unspoken agreement between players that the weapons below are the best for Yoimiya, no matter her role in a team.

1) Rust

Rust description (Image via Genshin Impact)

While Rust has Attack as its secondary stat, the passive skill makes up for what is lost. Yoimiya's main damage output comes from her Normal Attack Damage, and Rust's passive skills greatly complement her kit. For example, even at Refinement 1, Rust can increase Yoimiya's Normal Attack Damage by 40%.

2) Amos' Bow

Amos' Bow description (Image via Genshin Impact)

Amos' Bow is naturally a better choice for Yoimiya compared to Rust. Even though Amos' Bow passive skill only provides 12% Normal and Charged Attack Damage, its attack stat and secondary make up for the shortcoming. There is also an 8% damage increased based on the time an arrow is in the air.

At the maximum level, Amos' Bow has a base attack of 608 and a secondary stat attack of 49.6%. Such a high overall attack bonus is beneficial for Yoimiya, who uses Normal Attack as her source of damage.

3) Thundering Pulse

Yoimiya wielding Thundering Pulse (Image via Genshin Impact)

Thundering Pulse is the new 5-star bow released on the weapon banner alongside the Yoimiya banner. Genshin Impact often releases new 5-star weapons for 5-star characters. Gamers can easily conclude Thundering Pulse is tailored for Yoimiya because of how perfect their synergy is.

Yoimiya's ascend stat is Crit Rate, while Thundering Pulse's secondary stat is Crit Damage. The bow can give up to 66.2% Crit Damage on a maximum level. Next, Thundering Pulse passive skills will increase Yoimiya's Attack by 20% unconditionally. In addition, there is also Thunder Emblem, which will provide another 12/24/40% increased Normal Attack Damage depending on stack levels 1/2/3.

Sayu

Sayu, a 4-Star claymore-wielder (Image via Genshin Impact)

Sayu is incredibly hyped for her passive talents Yoohoo Art: Silencer's Secret, where when she is in the team, Travelers won't startle animals when getting near them. This skill makes many Genshin Impact mobile players wish for her and add her to their team.

1) Favonius Greatsword

Sayu wielding Favonius Greatsword (Image via Genshin Impact)

Sayu's Energy Cost for her Elemental Burst is relatively high as she needs 80 Energy. With a base Energy Recharge at 100%, she may need a weapon that could provide her with lots of Energy.

Favonius Greatsword's secondary stats give the highest Energy Recharge among 4-star claymores. At the maximum level, the Energy Recharge provided is 61.3%. However, its base attack is very low, even at level 90, with only 454 base attacks.

2) Sacrificial Greatsword

Sayu wielding Sacrificial Greatsword (Image via Genshin Impact)

Sacrificial Greatsword is better on Sayu compared to Favonius Greatsword. This greatsword also has Energy Recharge as its secondary stats, but it is below Favonius Greatsword. However, Sacrificial Greatsword has a much higher base attack of 565 at level 90, and its passive skill also could benefit Sayu. After all, Sayu's healing from her Elemental Burst is based on her attack stats.

3) Prototype Archaic

Sayu wielding Prototype Archaic (Image via Genshin Impact)

If Genshin Impact players have enough Energy Recharge on Yoimiya from her artifacts, her best weapon may be Prototype Archaic. Prototype Archaic on max level can provide a base attack of 565 and a secondary stat attack of 27.6%.

Diona

Diona, a 4-Star bow-wielder (Image via Genshin Impact)

Diona is notorious for her shield and healing that could be said to be second to Zhongli. Two 4-star bows are often used on Diona because they fit Diona's playstyle perfectly.

1) Favonius Warbow

Diona wielding Favonius Warbow (Image via Genshin Impact)

Like Sayu, Diona also requires 80 Energy Cost to cast her Elemental Burst, so Favonius Warbow's high Energy Recharge allows Diona to gain an Elemental Particle faster. However, Diona's shield scale is based on her HP, so Genshin Impact players need to focus on HP when choosing Diona's artifacts as there is no 4-star bow with secondary stats of HP.

2) Sacrificial Bow

Diona wielding Sacrificial Bow (Image via Genshin Impact)

Sacrificial Bow is acknowledged to be the best weapon for Diona. Although the Energy Recharge from its secondary stats is lower than Favonius Warbow, the passive skill makes up for it. Sacrificial Bow can cancel the cooldown of Diona's Elemental Skill, which can both give her more Energy Recharge and restart her shield.

Xinyan

Xinyan, a 4-star claymore wielder (Image via Genshin Impact)

Other claymore characters underwhelmed Xinyan because of her unique defense and offensive kits. If not properly equipped, Genshin Impact players could lose some of her potentials.

1) Whiteblind

Xinyan wielding Whiteblind (Image via Genshin Impact)

As mentioned before, Xinyan is a mix of defense and offense. In terms of defense, Whiteblind is great for Xinyan as the Defense bonus from its secondary stats will improve Xinyan's shield as it scales of her defense.

2) Sacrificial Greatsword

Xinyan wielding Sacrificial Greatsword (Image via Genshin Impact)

Sacrificial Greatsword allows players to have a higher chance to skip Xinyan's Elemental Skill cooldown, where they can once again cast the skill. With Energy Recharge as Sacrificial Greatsword's secondary stat, Xinyan can collect Elemental Particle faster and cast her Elemental Burst frequently as she only needs 60 Energy.

3) Skyward Pride

Xinyan wielding Skyward Pride (Image via Casual Gamers Online, Youtube)

Skyward Pride is specifically great for Xinyan if Genshin Impact players have her at Constellation 2. Like Sacrificial Greatsword, Skyward Pride allows Xinyan to do her Elemental Burst more often in addition to high base attacks.

Read More: Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss in August: How to beat the floor 11-3 (Cryo and Pyro Hypostasis)

Edited by Gautham Balaji