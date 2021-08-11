5 best healer characters in Genshin Impact after Sayu’s addition

Healer characters serve an important niche in Genshin Impact, and Sayu is the newest healer on the block.

Healers are exceptionally useful for players who don't wish to rely on food. They can heal the entire team, and the player doesn't need to bother with cooking as often when they have a healer on their team. It's important to note that healer characters are quite different from characters who provide a shield.

This article will rate healers based on their overall usefulness. Their healing numbers and rate of healing will also be considered, but healing is not the sole factor to consider. Although Sayu has only recently been released in Genshin Impact, she seems promising.

Five of the best healer characters in Genshin Impact after Sayu's release

#5 - Barbara

Barbara is one of the prototypical examples of what a healer looks like in Genshin Impact. Both her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst are geared toward healing and offer virtually nothing else.

She also has an insanely useful C6, where one ally will automatically be revived to full if she is in the party. It can only happen once every 15 minutes, but it's still a form of healing that helps separate her from other characters in Genshin Impact.

#4 - Sayu

Although Sayu might not be the best 4-star support option around, she's still a noteworthy healer in Genshin Impact. All of her capabilities as a healer stem from her Elemental burst in Genshin Impact.

Like with Bennett, Sayu's first Constellation ignores the HP limit of the active party member and will both heal the character and have its other effect. In Sayu's case, it will also deal Anemo DMG to nearby foes.

This skill heals every second and lasts for 12 seconds. The heals aren't as big as what other Genshin Impact characters get on their skills, but Sayu can work as a healer.

#3 - Qiqi

In terms of sheer healing, there aren't many Genshin Impact characters that come close to Qiqi. Her entire kit is dedicated to healing, with both her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst being dedicated to it. However, it also means that she doesn't bring too much to the table outside of being a healer.

Her downsides are that her cooldowns are long, and a good deal of her capabilities as a healer are tied to the active character's ability to attack and hit enemies. Still, Qiqi can be built to do respectable damage and can heal fairly often. The heals are good, so smart management of both skills can keep a team alive pretty well.

#2 - Jean

Jean's Elemental Burst is insanely good for a healer in Genshin Impact. Not only does it heal a good chunk of HP for the active party member, but it also cleanses them of any elemental reaction on them.

Unlike Qiqi, Jean's Elemental Burst doesn't do anything for healing. However, her Elemental Burst is far more useful than Qiqi's in most settings. It's also worth noting that Jean's 1st Ascension Passive in Genshin Impact gives her a 50% chance for all of her Normal Attacks to heal the entire party of 15% of her ATK.

#1 - Bennett

The interesting thing about Bennett is that his heal is amazing, but it's not the only supportive quality of his that stands out. His Elemental Burst is one of the best in Genshin Impact. The heals tick quickly, but it also provides his team with a hefty ATK bonus.

This Elemental Burst lasts for 12 seconds, and it's capable of healing more than 2000 HP a second. It's easy to set up Bennett in a way that allows players to farm his Elemental Burst much more efficiently, and its overall utility is far too good to ignore.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

