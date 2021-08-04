5 materials to farm for Sayu before Genshin Impact releases the next banner

The second half of Genshin Impact 2.0 is approaching, meaning the Anemo-claymore character Sayu will soon be available in the event banner.

With Inazuma now accessible, Genshin Impact players can begin farming materials for Sayu. As with any new character, there are several types of items that must be obtained. Players will need to collect items from the open world, complete domains, and challenge boss battles to get all the materials ready for Sayu.

5 Items to farm in Genshin Impact to prepare for Sayu

1) Marionette Core

Marionette Core description (image via Genshin Impact)

Leaks indicate that Sayu will need a total of 46 Marionette Cores to reach Ascension Rank 6. To get Marionette Cores, players need to challenge Maguu Kenki and exchange resin for its rewards. This elite boss is just west of a teleport waypoint in Yashiori Island, by the giant serpent’s head.

Farming bosses like Maguu Kenki is typically a resin-draining experience. Maguu Kenki rewards cost 40 resin each time, and getting 46 Marionette Cores implies quite a few run-ins with the boss. All in all, it should take about 20 battles with Maguu Kenki to get enough Marionette Cores for Sayu.

2) Crystal Marrow

Crystal Marrow in the open world (image via Genshin Impact)

Leaks predict that ascending Sayu requires Crystal Marrow, an essential item that can only be found in Inazuma. More specifically, this crystal only spawns in Yashiori Island and Tatarasuna.

To fully ascend Sayu, players will need a total of 168 Crystal Marrow. Farming this many crystals can take a while, especially since they take two days to respawn. Players can refer to an interactive map to make farming Crystal Marrow easier.

3) Whopperflower drops

Energy Nectar description (image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players who plan to build Sayu may need to defeat a good handful of Whopperflowers. This enemy’s unique drops will come in handy when Sayu joins the roster.

Whopperflower Nectar, Shimmering Nectar, and Energy Nectar will all be necessary for both Sayu’s ascension and her talents. Whopperflowers spawn all over Teyvat, and Sayu players shouldn’t miss an opportunity to fight one.

4) “Light” talent books

Philosophies of Light description (image via Genshin Impact)

According to leaks, Sayu’s talents level up using the Light books. To get these books, players should go to the newest talent book domain in Inazuma, Violet Court.

In Genshin Impact, the Violet Court domain has Light talent books on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Players building or preparing for Sayu should make sure they have enough resin going into the days when Light books are available.

5) Gilded Scale

Gilded Scale description (image via Genshin Impact)

One type of Azhdaha’s unique drops, Gilded Scales, is expected to help increase Sayu’s talents to level seven and beyond.

Sayu players should try their luck at getting a Gilded Scale or two once a week in Azhdaha's challenge. The dragon sometimes drops Gilded Scales, but may drop other unique items instead.

Since Azhdaha is a weekly boss, there aren’t many opportunities to get a Gilded Scale. If players get other items instead, they can always rely on a Dream Solvent to convert one of the other Azhdaha items into a scale.

