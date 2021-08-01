5 materials to farm for Yoimiya before Genshin Impact releases her banner

In just over a week, Genshin Impact will release a new Pyro character from Inazuma, Yoimiya.

Genshin Impact players can begin farming materials for Yoimiya by exploring and completing challenges in Inazuma. When farming for a new character like Yoimiya, players need unique boss rewards, monster drops, talent books and more. Resin costs and respawn delays are always a factor, so the sooner players start collecting these materials, the faster Yoimiya will be built.

5 Items to farm in Genshin Impact to prepare for Yoimiya

yoimiya’s ascension materials !! make sure to farm for her ^__^ pic.twitter.com/mPToa8IsyT — hourly yoimiya (@yoimiyarchive) July 25, 2021

Although Yoimiyia's ascension and talent materials are undisclosed, leaks like the one above have given credible insight into what will be needed. Following the leaks, these are five items players should gather as a head start on building Yoimiya.

1) Naku Weed

Naku Weed (image via Genshin Impact)

Naku Weed is an essential plant for ascending Yoimiya. To bring her to ascension rank 6, players will need to have a total of 168 Naku Weed in their inventory.

Genshin Impact players can find Naku Weed in any of the three Inazuma regions available in version 2.0. It grows on Yashiori Island, Kannazuka and Narukami Island. Players can refer to the interactive map below for more detailed locations.

Apart from exploration, players can also obtain Naku Weed by buying it. Aoi in Inazuma City sells up to five Naku Weed for 1000 Mora each.

2) “Transience” talent books

Philosophies of Transience (image via Genshin Impact)

Yoimiya will level up her talents with the Transience books, found in one of Inazuma’s domains. Players who plan to build Yoimiya should challenge the Violet Court domain in Kannazuka for these talent books.

The Violet Court rewards Transience talent books on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays in Genshin Impact. It's recommended to have some extra resin ready on these days to get more Transience books for Yoimiya.

3) Smoldering Pearl

Smoldering Pearl (image via Genshin Impact)

As always, an elite boss’ unique drops are required for ascending the upcoming character, Yoimiya. Players will need to challenge the Pyro Hypostasis for its Smoldering Pearls.

This boss, northwest of Kujou Encampment, will drop a few of these pearls every time players exchange resin for its rewards. 48 Smoldering Pearls will help take Ayaka all the way up to ascension rank 6.

4) Scrolls

Forbidden Curse Scroll (image via Genshin Impact)

Yoimiya players will need Divining Scrolls, Sealed Scrolls and Forbidden Curse Scrolls to level up Yoimiya’s talents. Samachurls will drop these items when defeated, and players can also craft them at a crafting bench.

5) Dragon Lord’s Crown

Dragon Lord's Crown (image via Genshin Impact)

To increase Yoimiya’s talents to level seven and beyond, players will need several Dragon Lord’s Crowns.

The Azhdaha weekly boss is the only challenge that offers this item. However, it’s not guaranteed that Azhdaha will drop the Dragon Lord’s Crown. Alternatively, if players have a Dream Solvent in their inventory, they can transform one of the dragon’s other unique drops into a crown.

