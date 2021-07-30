How to collect Sakura Blooms in Genshin Impact: Farming locations and process explained

Genshin Impact’s Inazuma region has its own regional specialties like the nations before it, and Sakura Blooms are perhaps the most important for Ayaka players.

Sakura Blooms appear as clusters of Sakura petals. These clusters come from the Sacred Sakura, and they float in the air due to the Electro energy. To farm Sakura Blooms, players will have to explore Inazuma and keep a sharp eye out for these translucent clusters.

Where to farm Sakura Blooms in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, Sakura Blooms can be found throughout Narukami Island in Inazuma. More specifically, many blooms spawn around the Grand Narukami Shrine and the Sacred Sakura.

Like most other plants in the game, they respawn around 48 hours after they’re picked.

Players can refer to an interactive map like the one above to pinpoint the exact locations of Sakura Blooms. There is a total of 74 Sakura Blooms in Inazuma, as marked on the map.

Players should farm them as much as they can until they have a comfortable amount in their inventory

How to obtain Sakura Blooms in Genshin Impact

Unlike most plant items in Genshin Impact, players can’t simply collect Sakura Blooms with the click of a button. The pink, floating petal clusters must be infused with Electro before they are gathered.

Players can use an Electro attack or ability on the cluster, and only then pick it up like any other open-world item.

Hitting a Sakura Bloom cluster with Electro (image via TSouL22)

If a character runs through a Sakura Bloom, the cluster will disperse and it may be more difficult to see. Regardless, as long as players notice it, the bloom should still be collectable.

What are Sakura Blooms used for in Genshin Impact?

Sakura Blooms have a few different uses in Genshin Impact. Most importantly, players use Sakura Blooms to ascend the newest Cryo character, Kamisato Ayaka. 168 blooms are needed in total to ascend her fully.

Ayaka ascension screen (image via Genshin Impact)

Also, a few Inazuman recipes call for Sakura Blooms. Players who want to cook Sakura Mochi, Sakura Tempura, Snow on the Hearth, or Tricolor Dango will want to have some Sakura Blooms in their inventory.

Cooking Sakura Mochi (image via Genshin Impact)

More characters, weapons, and recipes may ask for Sakura Blooms later on in Genshin Impact. Inazuma has plenty of content still to come, so these Sacred Sakura petals will probably see even more use in the future.

