Top 10 best Genshin Impact characters to pick for 2.0 Spiral Abyss

Spiral Abyss is one of the toughest domains in Genshin Impact. With all types of enemy combinations along with special combat effects, the Spiral Abyss is refreshed every fortnight.

The time limit on each chamber makes it more difficult to progress through each floor. Even veterans struggle to perfectly clear floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss.

The recent refresh of the Spiral Abyss has increased the difficulty by a lot. But having certain characters can make it easier to progress through higher floors in the Abyss.

Although the ability of each character is subject to its build, some characters do have unique talents that can make fights easier.

10 Best Genshin Impact characters for clearing Spiral Abyss in August 2021

10) Diona

Diona (image via miHoYo)

Diona is one of the most underrated characters in Genshin Impact, however, she is getting noticed in the current version of Spiral Abyss. Her healing and shielding abilities make her one of the best-supporting characters in the game.

Diona can be of great use when paired with another Cryo character. That way, players will get a 15% boost in Crit Rate due to Cryo resonance.

9) Mona

Mona (image via miHoYo)

Mona's unique Elemental Burst can deal a massive amount of damage to enemies. Her Elemental Skill is also greatly helpful in applying Hydro status to her foes.

The addition of Pyro Hypostasis to the Spiral Abyss has increased the demand for Hydro characters like Mona. She can be of great help while breaking the shield of Pyro Hypostasis.

8) Ayaka

Ayaka (image via miHoYo)

The latest 5-star character instantly became a fan favorite in the Spiral Abyss. Ayaka is a powerful DPS and can also be used for continuous Cryo applications. She can easily break the shields of Abyss Herald and Abyss Lector which are one of the toughest enemies in the Spiral Abyss.

7) Hu Tao

Being of the Pyro element which is already overpowered in Genshin Impact, Hu Tao is an excellent DPS and is a great choice for Spiral Abyss. She can consistently deal high damage with her Elemental Skill and her burst deals an insane amount of damage when applied.

The only risk here is keeping her alive as she needs to be at a low HP to have those high damage numbers.

6) Bennett

Bennett (image via miHoYo)

Despite being a 4-star character, Bennett behaves like a 5-star support on the field. His Elemental Burst can simultaneously heal and buff up the damage output. Due to his low skill cooldown, Bennett can consistently do decent Pyro damage to the enemies.

5) Xingqiu

Xingqiu (image via miHoYo)

Xingqiu's potential was realized quite late by the Genshin Impact community. He is an exceptional character for performing reactions involving Hydro element. Players can easily break the shield of pyro hypostasis with Xingqiu.

Both his Elemental Skill and Burst work off-field, making him one of the best supporting characters in Genshin Impact.

4) Ganyu

Ganyu is currently considered the best DPS in the Genshin Impact community. Her charged attacks can deal an insane amount of Cryo damage, and that too in a wide AoE.

Being a bow character, Ganyu can even attack from a far range making her immune to melee attacks of enemies. Overall, she is a no-brainer when it comes to using her in Spiral Abyss.

3) Venti

Venti (image via miHoYo)

The god of Anemo is also a god of crowd control in Genshin Impact. Venti can gather all nearby enemies using his Burst, making it way easier to attack them all at once. He can also help in dealing with strong reaction damage by using Swirl.

2) Kazuha

Kazuha (image via miHoYo)

Kazuha is a mix of all Anemo characters in Genshin Impact. He can pull nearby enemies and perform strong swirl reactions along with consistent Anemo damage.

Kazuha can also do powerful plunge attacks through his Elemental Skill. Unlike Venti, he can also act as a sub-DPS and be a great support in the Spiral Abyss.

1) Zhongli

Zhongli (image via miHoYo)

The Geo Archon has become a top-tier support character in Genshin Impact after the Geo buff. Zhongli has the strongest shield in the game which can help players to consistently attack enemies without feeling bothered about receiving damage.

Every challenge in Genshin Impact becomes a piece of cake with Zhongli in the team.

