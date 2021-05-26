Genshin Impact Xingqiu build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and more

Xingqiu is a top-tier support in Genshin Impact, so his best weapons and artifacts will reflect that aspect of his character.

Genshin Impact is the type of game where four-star units can reasonably compete with five-star units. Case in point, Xingqiu is a fantastic support option that players won't regret using. In some ways, he's a more defensive variant of Bennett in terms of his skills, but that doesn't translate to his builds.

Instead, many players have found success building him as either a sub-DPS option for budget teams or as a pure support option. Naturally, everything related to his build and weapons will stem from what the player has at their disposal. Some players are fortunate enough to have the best gear around, while others will have to make do with budget options.

Basic Xingqiu guide in Genshin Impact

Xingqiu is a great unit, but it's most noticeable when he's built properly

Xingqiu's builds tend to focus on his Elemental Recharge and Elemental Skill. His best weapon as a support unit will differ compared to his best weapon as a sub-DPS option in Genshin Impact. This article will cover both builds.

What makes Xingqiu good?

Xingqiu is an excellent support option (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Xingqiu's Elemental Burst stays when the player swaps to another party member. Hence, some builds tend to increase his Elemental Burst DMG.

Likewise, Xingqiu's Elemental Skill is insanely good, so a weapon like Sacrificial Sword has fantastic synergy with him.

Support weapons

Sacrificial Sword is the definitive choice for Genshin Impact players seeking to build Xingqiu in a supportive role. Not only does it bolster Elemental Recharge (a stat that's highly useful for Xingqiu support), but it also has a good chance to reset the cooldown of his Elemental Skill.

It starts at a 40% chance of resetting his cooldown when he damages an enemy with his Elemental Skill. Considering that players can upgrade it to the point that it has an 80% of reducing the cooldown, it's easy to see why this is the de facto sword for support Xingqiu.

Alternatively, the Favonius Sword is a good option to consider. Every time Xingqiu would crit with this sword, he would recharge a small amount of energy. It's better for a sub-DPS build, but it can work for a support option if the player has nothing better. Other Energy-based swords can also work if the player lacks either of these two options.

Support artifacts

The Noblesse Oblige is one of his best artifact sets (Image via Buhitter)

There are two artifact sets that Genshin Impact players could consider for Xingqiu. First, there's a 4-set for Noblesse Oblige. This will give Xingqiu both the benefits of the 2-set bonus as well as the 4-set bonus.

The 2-set bonus for Noblesse Oblige is "Elemental Burst DMG +20%." The 4-set bonus allows players to increase all party members' ATK by 20% for 12s while using an Elemental Burst. This effect cannot stack.

The second artifact that set players could consider is a 2-set Noblesse Oblige and a 2-set Heart of Depth. The 2-set Heart of Depth does "Hydro DMG Bonus +15%." Given that the majority of Xingqiu's moves have a Hydro element associated with them, this makes complete sense.

Sub-DPS weapon

The same support build can work as a sub-DPS option, but some Genshin Impact players (for one reason or another) like to make their Xingqiu more offensively oriented. If that's what a Genshin Impact player needs, then they can try the following weapon and artifact combo.

Skyward Blade is a great weapon for characters who love to spam normal attacks, which coincidentally works great with Xingqiu's Elemental Burst. It's the best weapon if a Genshin Impact player wants Xingqiu to go all-in as a sub-DPS option.

Sub-DPS artifacts

Many players love Xingqiu (Image via Genshin Impact Reddit)

2-set Noblesse Oblige and 2-set Gladiator's Finale is the best sub-DPS option for Xingqiu in Genshin Impact. 2-set Gladiator's Finale gives him "ATK +18%," which works wonderfully given that it's a general buff that will always be applicable for him.

These artifact sets can work well even if the player lacks the five-star sword, Skyward Blade. In such a case, Sacrificial Sword will work as the next-best alternative for sub-DPS builds.

If Xingqiu is built as a sub-DPS option or as pure support, having at least two Noblesse Oblige artifacts is paramount to maximizing his abilities in Genshin Impact.

How does one get these items?

The Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern is the main place to get the Noblesse Oblige artifacts (Image via Genshin Impact Reddit)

Skyward Blade is a weapon that players pull through summoning banners (as is the case for most five-star weapons). The Sacrificial Sword is also obtained via summoning banners, although its four-star rarity makes it far more likely to be pulled. Naturally, the Favonius Sword is also obtained through summoning banners.

Meanwhile, the Noblesse Oblige artifact set can be obtained via the Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern domain. The Gladiator's Finale set can be obtained from the following bosses:

Anemo Hypostasis

Azhdaha

Childe

Cryo Hypostasis

Cryo Regisvine

Electro Hypostasis

Geo Hypostasis

Lupus Boreas

Oceanid

Primo Geovishap

Pyro Regisvine

Stormterror Dvalin