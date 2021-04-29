Top 3 team compositions for Yanfei in Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact 1.5 update introduced players to a powerful new four-star DPS character named Yanfei.

Yanfei was previously only known as a legal assistant in Liyue. Now that she’s a playable character, many Genshin Impact players are trying to build teams to support her.

Though Yanfei can act as a solid support unit, her main role in the game is DPS. This list takes a look at some of the best team compositions for players to try out with their new Pyro character.

The best teams to build for Yanfei in Genshin Impact

#3 - Xiangling, Barbara, Rosaria

Xiangling, Barbara, and Rosaria (Image via Genshin Impact)

This team, as well as the others on this list, includes a Pyro support character. The 25% ATK buff from having two Pyro characters is invaluable. And since Yanfei herself already serves as the first Pyro character, most players should easily be able to get the resonance bonus.

Having said that, Xiangling helps this Yanfei team with more than just the resonance bonus. She also allows Yanfei to collect elemental energy via her Elemental Skill, Guoba.

Meanwhile, Barbara works as this team’s healer and can also infuse enemies with Hydro using her Elemental skill. Yanfei can then trigger the Vaporize reaction with any of her attacks for increased damage.

Rosaria works well on this team as she allows for Melt reactions in tandem with Yanfei’s attacks. Players who didn’t obtain Rosaria in the recent banner can get Melt reactions by substituting her for another Cryo character like Chongyun.

#2 - Xiangling, Xingqui, Fischl

Xiangling, Xingqiu, and Fischl (Image via Genshin Impact)

This team replaces Barbara with Xingqui, whose Elemental Burst can do a lot of damage while Yanfei is at work. The same can be said for Fischl. Both of these effects should allow for Vaporize and Overload reactions.

This team is, however, a riskier option than the previous one. With no healer on the team, players may run into some trouble in a bad matchup battle against enemies with Geo shields. Players who want to take a safer approach may swap one of Fischl or Xingqui for a healer or shield support unit.

When this team isn’t facing pesky Geo shields, it works incredibly well. For most enemies, this team is a serious threat just from the amount of damage dealt by the sub DPS characters’ abilities.

#1 - Xingqui, Zhongli, Bennett

Xingqiu, Zhongli, and Bennett (image via Genshin Impact)

Bennett replaces Xiangling in this team for a number of reasons. Xiangling is very useful for obtaining elemental energy and dealing damage with her skills. However, Bennett is a much more viable option to act as the second Pyro character.

Bennett’s Elemental Burst does extremely well for both healing and buffing other characters’ ATK. He is a top-tier support character. As a four-star unit, he’s pretty great for F2P players.

The double-Pyro bonus, stacked with Bennett’s Burst’s ATK bonus, makes for incredible damage output. With Xingqui thrown in for extra damage and Vaporize reactions, this team is a deadly one.

Of course, this team wouldn’t be complete without the Geo Archon. Since miHoYo buffed Zhongli and the Geo element, the Archon has become one of the most coveted support units in the game.

He is the best shielder that Genshin Impact has to offer. He is able to maintain a shield around party members at all times since his shield duration is longer than his Elemental Skill cooldown. His Burst also makes for great crowd control, paralyzing enemies and allowing Yanfei to deal massive damage to immobile targets.

By nature, team building in Genshin Impact varies from player to player. Everyone has their own preferences based on the supporting characters they've built.

Players should expect to see success using the team compositions here, so long as their supporting cast is strong enough to match the World Level.

