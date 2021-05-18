Genshin Impact has a lot of characters but few are as useful as Xingqiu, the young Juvenile Galant of Liyue. This character provides insane utility to almost any team, while also dealing great damage and even a little healing on the side. Xingqiu is always an excellent addition to a Genshin Impact team, and players can use this 4-star Hydro support for just about anything. Players will only need a single weapon to use this character at his max potential, making it easy to build him. Here is the best Xingqiu build in Genshin Impact.

Best Xingqiu build in Genshin Impact

The Sacrificial Sword is the key to unlocking Xingqiu's potential in Genshin Impact. Its effect allows him to mitigate his long cooldowns and deal an incredible amount of damage and gain a ton of energy. The Sacrificial Sword has the Composed effect that applies after dealing damage to an opponent with an Elemental Skill, making the skill have a 40% chance to end its own CD. This effect can only trigger every 30 seconds at rank one, but, with refinements, this can go down to every 16 seconds.

The reason this synergizes so well with Xingqiu is because his cooldowns are usually very long, but his Elemental Skill deals damage twice, which means the chances of a cooldown reset become high. This allows him to get his burst up much quicker, which helps everyone on the team as his burst lingers even after he swaps off the field. Players who plan on using Xingqiu should definitely get a Sacrificial Sword.

Best artifacts for Xingqiu:

Xingqiu can use several artifact sets to great efficacy. It is mostly upto players to decide whether they want him to deal more damage or provide more buffs to the team. If players want Xingqiu to deal more damage, they can run a 2-piece Heart of Depth artifact set, which will increase his Hydro DMG Bonus by 15%. Players will also want to run at least two pieces of the Noblesse Oblige set to boost his Elemental Burst damage. Players can even run 4-pieces of Nobless Oblige if they want to increase damage for the team, though they will be losing out on the extra Hydro damage.

Players will also want a Hydro Bonus damage Goblet, a Crit Rate or Crit Damage circlet depending on which is lower, either an Attack % or Energy Recharge Sands, and the best substats on the Flower and Feather they can find.

Xingqiu is an incredibly easy character to build, and Genshin Impact players should take advantage of this incredibly powerful character if they have the opportunity. He can add a ton of additional damage to the team and is one of the easiest supports in the game to play.

