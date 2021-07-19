Genshin Impact 2.0 update early patch notes: New gadgets, quests, banner drop rate, domains, and more

The upcoming Inazuma in Genshin Impact 2.0 will surely bring lots of new content to the game. The amount of content might be overwhelming, and that's why miHoYo is slowly releasing information regarding the new region. However, with the update close to release, i.e., on July 21st, the developer has finally released a full Update Notice.

The Genshin Impact player base has long-awaited Inazuma. Previously, there were many rumors regarding the release of this region, which is far earlier than the actual release time. Finally, after almost a year, they can soon enjoy the land of eternity the 2.0 patch comes out.

Genshin Impact 2.0 patch notes reveal a ton of things for players to look forward to

The Genshin Impact 2.0 patch notes include almost everything players can look forward to in the upcoming version. It includes new characters, new gameplay systems, new events, and lots of adjustments that will undoubtedly improve the player's quality of life.

1) New Region: Inazuma

The Statue in Inazuma (Image via miHoYo)

Of course, the star of the Genshin Impact 2.0 update is the new region, Inazuma. There will be three new areas available: Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island.

To unlock this region, players have to be Adventure Rank 30 or above and have completed the Archon Quest "Chapter II: Act I - The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia."

With a new region, there will also be a new Statue of the Seven. As usual, gamers can collect Electroculus throughout Inazuma. These items can then be offered to the Statue of the Seven for various rewards.

2) Sacred Sakura Tree

The Sacred Sakura is coming to Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via miHoYo)

The Sacred Sakura Tree will require players to offer Electro Sigils to raise the Sacred Sakura's Favor Level.

In return, players will gain various rewards. Moreover, for specific levels, they will also upgrade their Electrogranum's level, thus enhancing their Electrogana's abilities.

3) Thunder Sakura Boughs and Electrograna

The Thunder Sakura glowing in Inazuma's land (Image via miHoYo)

Electrogana spawns from Thunder Sakura Boughs and has various uses. They will protect players from dangerous areas with high Electro concentration and allow them to pass through some Electro barriers.

4) Inazuma Reputation System

A scenery that can be found in Inazuma (Image via miHoYo)

Just like Genshin Impact's other two regions, Inazuma will also have a reputation system. Obtaining a certain reputation level will grant users a corresponding reward.

5) Expeditions

The Electro tree can be found in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via miHoYo)

Of course, there will also be an Adventurer's Guild in Inazuma. Therefore, Genshin Impact players will be able to send their characters to expeditions in the region.

6) Daily Commissions

Streets and homes of Inazuma (Image via miHoYo)

In addition to the new Daily Commissions, Genshin Impact 2.0 will bring a new feature where players can choose which region the next day's Daily Commissions will be in.

7) Thunder Barriers

A Thunder Barrier with a Ruin Guard behind it (Image via miHoYo)

Thunder Barriers are barriers that gamers can penetrate if they carry an Electrogana with them. There will be different levels of Thunder Barriers.

They have to level their Electrogana to pass through the high-level barriers. Users can upgrade their Electrogana via the Sacred Sakura Tree.

8) Balethunder

An area with Balethunder (Image via miHoYo)

Balethunder is a phenomenon where players will gradually lose HP in certain areas with a high level of Electro concentration. This penalty can be negated by carrying an Electrograna.

Standing near a Thunderwood will also negate this effect.

9) Thunder Spheres

There's plenty of content coming with the Inazuma update (Image via miHoYo)

A new world map mechanic is coming to Genshin Impact, and players will encounter many Thunder Spheres in Inazuma. They can use it to move around at lightning speed.

To do so, gamers have to be "favored by Electro."

10) Thunderstones, Lightning Strike Probes, Discharge Stones, and Cumulation Stones.

New puzzles coming to Inazuma (Image via miHoYo)

Thunderstones, Lightning Strike Probes, Discharge Stones, and Cumulation Stones are new puzzle systems coming to Genshin Impact, and players will have to solve them in Inazuma.

Successfully doing so will grant players rewards, which will most likely be a chest.

11) New domains

Beautiful view inside one of the domains (Image via miHoYo)

Of course, Inazuma will come with new materials to farm, including new weapon materials, new talent materials, and new artifacts. Furthermore, players will also find one-time domains that they can challenge for decent rewards.

Domain of Forgery: Court of Flowing Sand Domain of Mastery: Violet Court Domain of Blessing: Momiji-Dyed Court Domain: Empty Boat of a Thousand Gates Domain: Shakkei Pavilion Domain: Formation Estate

12) New characters

Inazuma will bring a lot of brand new characters, but for Genshin Impact 2.0, gamers will be able to obtain these three:

Kamisato Ayaka: Cryo Sword 5-star character Yoimiya: Pyro Bow 5-star character "Mujina Ninja" Sayu: Anemo Claymore 4-star character

13) New weapons

New weapons in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

There will also be new weapons in Genshin Impact 2.0. The 5-star weapons are most likely going to be in the weapon banner along with new 5-star characters. At the same time, the 4-star weapons will be obtainable by forging.

Mistsplitter Reforged (5-Star Sword) Thundering Pulse (5-Star Bow) Amenoma Kageuchi (4-Star Sword) Katsuragikiri Nagamasa (4-Star Claymore) Kitain Cross Spear (4-Star Polearm) Hakushin Ring (4-Star Catalyst) Hamayumi (4-Star Bow)

14) New artifacts

The artifacts looks promising (Image via miHoYo)

Along with a new artifact domain, Inazuma will bring two new artifacts for players to obtain. They will increase the variety that players can use on their characters.

Shimenawa's Reminiscence Emblem of Severed Fate

15) New events

There will be several new events in Genshin Impact 2.0. They will be released throughout the version.

For the first event, players will have a chance to obtain the captain of the Crux's Fleet, Beidou. This event, "Thunder Sojourn," will also offer Crown of Insight, Talent Level-Up Materials, Hero's Wit, and other rewards.

The Thunder Sojourn event will be available from July 22nd to Aug 9th, while the event shop will be available until Aug 16th.

16) New Archon quests

Aside from the new Archon quests, there will also be some adjustments to unlock the previous Archon quests. This is most likely to make it easier for players to reach Inazuma.

The previous Adventure Rank 36 requirements have now been lowered to Adventure Rank 28 for Chapter I of the Archon quest. The two new Archon quests are:

Chapter 2: Act 1 - The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia Chapter 2: Act 2 - Stillness, the Sublimation of Shadow

17) New story quests

Yoimiya is going to be playable soon (Image via miHoYo)

Along with the release of Ayaka and Yoimiya, Genshin Impact 2.0 will also release new story quests for these characters.

Ayaka Story quest: Grus Nivis - Chapter 1: "The Whispers of the Crane and the White Rabbit." Yoimiya Story quest: Carassius Auratus - Chapter 1: "Dreamlike Timelessness."

18) New world quests

The pink Sakura trees are a big factor of Inazuma's culture (Image via miHoYo)

Apart from new Archon quests and new story quests, Genshin Impact 2.0 adds 32 new world quests to help players get to know Inazuma.

The complete list can be found here: Genshin Impact 2.0 update to bring new Archon quests & 32 World quests: Full list revealed

19) New enemies

The Mirror Maiden is coming in the Genshin Impact 2.0 patch (Image via miHoYo)

With the release of the new region, there will also be new enemies roaming the map of Inazuma. Here is the list of the enemies:

Pyro Hypostasis: The Pyro version of the Hypostasis family. Nobushi: Three types of Nobushis are added: Jintouban, Hitsukeban, and Kikouban. Kairagi: Two kinds of Kairagis are added: Fiery Might and Dancing Thunder. Perpetual Mechanical Array: An unnamed shape-shifting machine that can take various forms and functions. Ruin Cruiser, Ruin Destroyer, Ruin Defender, and Ruin Scout Mirror Maiden: A new Fatui Agent that can manipulate Hydro. Electro version of existing monsters: Electro Hilichurls, Electro Samachurls Electro Mitachurl, Electro Abyss Mage, Thunderhelm Lawachurl, and Electro Whopperflower.

20) New weapon wish mechanics

The weapon banner coming in the next Genshin Impact 2.0 patch (Image via miHoYo)

Players can now choose the 5-star weapon they desire in the weapon banner. Here's how the system works:

When players get a 5-star weapon that is not what they chose, they will obtain a Fate Point. Once a user receives two Fate Points, the next 5-star in the weapon banner is guaranteed to be their choice. Fate Points reset upon obtaining the chosen weapon. If gamers didn't choose a weapon, they wouldn't get any Fate Points. They can cancel or change the weapon they chose, but doing so will reset their Fate Points. Once the banner ends, the Fate Points will also reset.

21) New gadgets

There will be new gadgets that players can utilize in Genshin Impact 2.0. Some of them are familiar as it's the Electro version of the devices available in Mondstadt and Liyue.

Seed Dispensary Red Feather Fan Electroculus Resonance Stone Electro Treasure Compass Memento Lens Mini Seelie: Viola

22) Artifact Strongbox

Players can use a new crafting function to offer some artifacts to craft an Artifact Strongbox. The box contains one of the four Artifacts: Gladiator's Finale, Wanderer's Troupe, Bloodstained Chivalry, and Noblesse Oblige.

The artifact set they obtain will be based on the players' choice, but the stat and type will still be random.

23) New additions into Serenitea Pot and Realm Depot

Planting is a new mechanic coming in the next Genshin Impact patch (Image via miHoYo)

In Genshin Impact 2.0, gamers can plant some materials. This system will require a "Seed Dispensary" and a special farming plot in the Serenitea Pot.

Realm Depot has been updated as well. More furniture and creatures have been added to Genshin Impact. Users can now obtain and exchange seeds from Riches of the Realm and Creatures of the Realm.

24) New regional specialties, food, animals, and materials

To ascend a character, players will need a certain Regional Specialty. Because there will be Inazuman characters, then these characters will need Regional Specialties from Inazuma.

Other than that, there will also be new recipes, new animals, and new materials like ores and woods.

25) New achievements and name cards

Genshin Impact players who love to finish achievements will enjoy this patch (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact introduces a set of new achievements to the game. Some of those achievements will have name cards rewards.

These achievements will most likely be related to the Traveler's journey in Inazuma.

26) Updates for Spiral Abyss

Drowning deep into the abyss (Image via miHoYo)

Floor 9:

Once players start the challenge, a Plasma field will surround the map on the edges and gradually approach the center. This area will also affect characters with Electro and hit them once every five seconds.

Floor 10

Each challenge on this floor will have a boss with their followers. The followers will provide the boss with 10% elemental and physical defense each and restore the leader HP by 5% each. However, once the followers are defeated, the boss will lose all his buffs.

Floor 11

Pyro and Cryo damage dealt by party members is increased by 60%.

Floor 12

There will be a new system called high and low Tides. Both Tides will rotate, and each will exist for 10 seconds.

During high Tide periods, gamers will regenerate energy when their attacks hit enemies. During low Tides periods, they won't be able to restore energy.

27) Characters adjustments

Mona is one of the best Genshin Impact supports (Image via miHoYo)

Adjust Mona's sprint talent "Illusory Torrent." Optimized the expressions of some characters in combat. Adjust Ningguang's passive skill description.

28) Other adjustments

The Boat is going to stay during Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via miHoYo)

Increased map pins limit: Map pins are now increased from 99 to 150. Cross-save platform: Players will finally be able to play their existing mobile or PC accounts on Playstation (and vice versa). Improved mobile UI: While aiming with a bow, the game UI has been adjusted for a better experience. Waverider stamina adjusted: The new boat introduced in Genshin Impact 1.6, "Waverider," had an issue where it carried the character's stamina once players entered it. This issue is fixed in the new patch.

