Genshin Impact 2.0 update to bring new Archon quests & 32 World quests: Full list revealed

Inazuma will be available in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via miHoYo)
Nahda Nabiilah
ANALYST
Modified Jul 18, 2021, 11:41 PM ET

1 hr ago

Feature

Genshin Impact 2.0 will bring in Inazuma, and the update is only two days away. With the increasing excitement within the fanbase, miHoYo slowly releases more information to keep the hype up.

The 2.0 update is currently available for pre-installation, while the version itself will be released on July 21st.

Inazuma will be a massive addition to the game. After almost one year of waiting, the region is finally ready for release. Genshin Impact 2.0 will bring a lot of new things to the table, including new playable characters, new enemies, exciting puzzles, and of course, new quests.

Genshin Impact to bring story quests for Ayaka and Yoimiya, along with two new Archon quests

Ayaka will finally be playable (Image via miHoYo)

The full Update Notice was released today, revealing what players can expect from Genshin Impact 2.0. This information includes upcoming events, new quests, new monsters, and so much more.

For the new quest, players will continue the Traveler's journey to find their twin in two new Archon quests. They will be joining Beidou's Crux Fleet to sail to the land of eternity.

These are the Archon Quests that will be available in Genshin Impact 2.0:

  1. Chapter II: Act I - The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia.
  2. Chapter II: Act II - Stillness, the Sublimation of Shadow.

Other than that, two new character quests will also be released along with the new playable characters, Ayaka and Yoimiya. However, following the trend of the previous versions, there will be no story quest for the new 4-star Anemo Ninja, Sayu.

  1. Kamisato Ayaka's Story Quest: "Grus Nivis Chapter: Act I - The Whispers of the Crane and the White Rabbit."
  2. Yoimiya's Story Quest: "Carassius Auratus Chapter: Act I - Dreamlike Timelessness."

Genshin Impact reveals list of 32 World quests ahead of 2.0 Inazuma update

A giant Serpent Head in Inazuma (Image via miHoYo)

Inazuma will surely have some World quests available for Travelers to pick up on their journey through the Electro region. In the recent Update Notice, miHoYo revealed 32 of them in Genshin Impact 2.0:

  1. The Art of Horticulture
  2. Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual
  3. A Strange Story in Konda
  4. Sacrificial Offering
  5. Hayashi of Tanuki in the Forest
  6. Cleansing Defilement
  7. Yougou Cleansing
  8. The Farmer's Treasure
  9. Hiromi's Watch
  10. Gourmet Supremos, Assemble!
  11. The Gourmet Supremos: The Seashore Strider
  12. The Gourmet Supremos: The Deep Divers
  13. The Seventh Samurai
  14. Tatara Tales
  15. Sakura Arborism
  16. Dreams of Sword Art
  17. Orobashi's Legacy
  18. Fate of a Fighter
  19. Gazing Three Thousand Miles Away
  20. Treatment on the Island
  21. Sinister Instruction
  22. Yae Publishing House's Invitation
  23. Chisato's Letter
  24. O Archon, Have I Done Right?
  25. International Travel Log
  26. Home Lies Over the Ocean
  27. In Another Land
  28. Battle of Revenge
  29. The Gourmet Supremos: The Importance of Eating Well
  30. The Gourmet Supremos: On the Road
  31. Pizza From Another Land
  32. The Ritou Road
Edited by Ravi Iyer
