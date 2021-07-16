Genshin Impact Inazuma guide: Discharge Stone, Lightning Strike Probe, and Electro elemental mechanism explained

Genshin Impact 2.0 is close, and everyone is thrilled for Inazuma. As players wait, the developer slowly releases teasers and new information about what to expect from the new region. The excitement is only growing between players until they put their hands on all the promised new content.

When MiHoYo's Inazuma trailer dropped, it showed the long-awaited Ayaka and a handful of new characters coming in Genshin Impact 2.0. Besides the characters, there will be lots of new content in Inazuma, including new areas to explore, new secrets to discover, new domains, and new puzzles to solve.

Genshin Impact Inazuma brings three new puzzles

The Inazuma Diaries Vol. 2 - Mechanisms and Wondrous Devices



This diary contains information on how to solve the puzzles for some mechanisms. For Travelers who don't like spoilers, do consider skipping this diary~



This Inazuma guide will focus on the new puzzles coming to Genshin Impact and how to solve them, such as Discharge Stone, Lightning Strike Probe, and the Electro elemental mechanism.

1) Discharge Stone, Relay Stone, and Cumulation Stone

The three new puzzle stones (Image via miHoYo)

There are three things players need to familiarize themselves with for this puzzle: Discharge Stone, Relay Stone, and Cumulation Stone. They have to connect the Electro current going out of the Discharge Stone to reach the Cumulation Stone.

The current going from Discharge Stone to the Cumulation Stone (Image via miHoYo)

There are two methods to connect them. The first allows players to place a Relay Stone that will receive the Electro current from the Discharge Stone. As shown in the picture above, they can place Relay Stones to redirect the current until it reaches the Cumulation Stone.

Genshin Impact forums' post explaining the alternative method (Image via miHoYo)

In the second method, instead of Relay Stones, gamers can use their character or enemy monsters that are affected by Electro to direct the current to the Cumulation Stone.

2) Lightning Strike Probe

The Lightning Strike Probe (Image via miHoYo)

The Lightning Probe can detect bodies affected by Electro, and then the pointer will turn to face it.

The area players need to stand at (Image via miHoYo)

To solve this puzzle, users must affect their characters with Electro and then stand in the right direction, marked on the base. It is pointed at by the white arrow in the picture above.

The arrow will follow where they are standing. If done correctly, it will most likely reward gamers with a chest.

3) Electro elemental mechanism

The cubes that will change directions when attacked (Image via miHoYo)

The Electro elemental mechanisms will change in direction or pattern when attacked. For the picture above, the cube will rotate in a specific direction.

Players will have to ensure all cubes face the same direction to obtain the reward.

The cubes with the same pattern (Image via miHoYo)

For these mechanisms, each attack will change the pattern on some cubes. Like the previous one, users must ensure all the cubes have the same pattern to solve the puzzle.

It appears that the attacks needed to activate these puzzles aren't restricted to Electro attack only, so they should be careful when trying to solve this puzzle.

Genshin Impact's Inazuma will be filled with new content for players to enjoy. Knowing some information beforehand can give them an advantage as they roam around the new land.

