Genshin Impact 2.0 artifacts: Set bonus, suitable characters, and more

New artifacts will be released in Genshin Impact 2.0. This is certainly pleasant news for players. With the increasing number of new characters, the existing artifacts cease to be effective for upcoming units.

Not only that, but the new artifact will also be a great alternative for players. It will surely bring a lot more variation within the player base, allowing them to experiment to find what they like and work best. These artifacts will be released along with the new region, Inazuma. The domain for these artifacts will most likely be in the region as well.

Genshin Impact 2.0 will bring two new artifacts for players to use

The two new Artifact sets coming to Inazuma (Image via miHoYo)

Two new artifacts will be available in Genshin Impact 2.0. The first one, Emblem of Severed Fate will provide players with energy recharge. The second one, Shimenawa's Reminiscence, is similar to Gladiator's Finale with the bonus attack.

Emblem of Severed Fate

Emblem of Severed Fate appears to be highly suitable for support units and burst DPS. This artifact's 4-set bonus can be maximized if players have a 300% energy recharge on their character.

Set bonus for Emblem of Severed Fate

Emblem of Severed Fate (Image via miHoYo)

2-Set bonus: Energy Recharge +20%

4-Set bonus: Increase Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75% DMG bonus can be obtained in this way.

Suitable characters for Emblem of Severed Fate

For the 2-set bonus, Emblem of Severed Fate is easily suitable for most support units and burst DPS. As for the 4-set effect, here are some characters that will most likely be able to utilize this artifact to its maximum potential.

Venti

Venti from Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Venti is one of the best supports in Genshin Impact. His Elemental burst can deal decent damage. This character also provides a lot of energy on his own, so it is easy for players to spam his Elemental burst. With additional Energy Recharge from Emblem of Severed Fate, Venti can surely use his Elemental burst every time his cooldown ends.

Mona

Mona from Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Mona is a 5-star Hydro character with a supportive ability that can amplify another character's damage. Not only can her Elemental burst deal decent damage, Mona also benefits from Energy Recharge. Mona gains Hydro damage bonus based on 20% of her Energy Recharge.

With the Emblem of Severed Fate, Mona can hit two birds with one stone. The additional Energy Recharge will benefit both her burst damage and increase her Hydro damage.

Xiangling

Xiangling from Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Xiangling is one of the best burst supports in Genshin Impact. Players can switch Xiangling out after casting her Elemental burst. So players can use their main DPS while Xiangling's ultimate is active. However, Xiangling does have an Energy Recharge problem.

Therefore, Emblem of Severed Fate would be a great choice for Xiangling.

Shimenawa's Reminiscence

The second artifact that will be released in gension Impact 2.0 is Shimenawa's Reminiscence.

Set bonus for Shimenawa's Reminiscence

Shimenawa's Reminiscence (Image via miHoYo)

2-Set bonus: ATK +18%

4-Set bonus: When casting an Elemental Skill, if the character has 15 or more Energy, they lose 15 Energy and Normal/Charged/Plunging Attack DMG is increased by 50% for 10s.

Suitable characters for Shimenawa's Reminiscence

The 2-set bonus for Shimenawa's Reminiscence is suitable for almost everyone. This artifact can serve as an easy alternative to Gladiator's Finale. While for the 4-set bonus, here are some characters that are potentially suitable for Shimenawa's Reminiscence.

Fischl

Fischl from Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Fischl is one of the best supports. However, the Prinzessin can also be used as a main DPS. Her Elemental burst barely does damage and is mostly used to respawn Oz and reposition. Because this ultimate skill is not very important, Fischl can easily be used without it.

That's why Shimenawa's Reminiscence would be a great choice for Fischl. The damage bonus will greatly enhance her damage without having many consequences from the lost Elemental burst. The only downside is the fact that Fischl's Elemental skill has a 25 second cooldown.

Jean

Jean from Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Jean can be used as a DPS. In this role, her Elemental burst is no longer crucial. This is because it's mostly used for healing and does not deal enough damage. Therefore, with Shimenawa's Reminiscence, Jean will be able to benefit from the damage bonus without having to lose damage from her Elemental burst.

Ningguang

Ningguang from Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Ningguang only requires 40 energy to use her Elemental burst, and she can generate enough energy from her Elemental skill. While using Tianquan in battle, players often find her Elemental burst ready, but still on cooldown.

This is why Shimenawa's Reminiscence benefits Ningguang. Players will be losing energy while the Elemental burst is on cooldown. Once her cooldown ends, players should already have enough energy to cast the Elemental burst.

Razor

Razor from Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Just like Ningguang, Razor also has great Energy regeneration. It is very common for players to be able to cast his Elemental burst as soon as the duration of the previous one ended. Therefore, Shimenawa's Reminiscence would be great for Razor. Players can utilize excess energy for his Elemental burst. Then, once the duration of his ultimate end, players should be able to use his Elemental burst once more.

Ganyu

Ganyu from Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Ganyu is currently one of the best DPS in Genshin Impact. Her charge attack deals enormous damage. However, to be able to do so effectively, players will have to maintain enough distance between the Qilin and the enemy so that her attack will not be interrupted.

For this reason, a lot of players are unable to fully benefit from her Elemental burst, despite it having great damage potential and 100% uptime. With Shimenawa's Reminiscence, players now have don't have to worry about wasting Ganyu's Elemental burst.

Amber

Amber from Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Amber may be underrated in Genshin Impact, but that does not mean that she should be forgotten. The Outrider's elemental burst does not deal enough damage to be utilized in battle. However, this owner of Baron Bunny can still be used as a DPS. This means Shimenawa's Reminiscence can also be utilized by Amber, allowing her to deal higher damage while completely disregarding her Elemental burst.

