Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss in August: How to beat the floor 11-3 (Cryo and Pyro Hypostasis)

Genshin Impact can be summed up as a casual exploration around Teyvat with a pinch of competition in the infamous dungeon, Spiral Abyss.

The Spiral Abyss is a domain divided into 12 floors, with three chambers on each floor. Genshin Impact version 2.0 has updated the list of enemies on each floor and includes new enemies to raise the difficulty.

On floor 11, chamber 3, the enemy for the first half is Cryo Hypostasis, while the one for the second half is Pyro Hypostasis. However, free-to-play players often struggle with defeating both in under 420 seconds.

Five tips to beat the Spiral Abyss floor 11-3 (Cryo & Pyro Hypostasis) in Genshin Impact 2.0

5) Bring the best Elemental characters

Hu Tao, a Pyro character, in the first half of chamber 11 (Image via Abyss Breakdown, YouTube)

Cryo Hypostasis is susceptible to Pyro, while Pyro Hypostasis is weak against Hydro.

Gamers must bring one or two Pyro characters of Genshin Impact to trigger the Melt elemental reaction for the first half of the chamber. It can deal twice as much damage when applying Pyro to Cryo Hypostasis.

For F2P players, bringing Xiangling and Bennett is already good enough as long as both are equipped with decent or possibly maximum levels of artifacts and weapons.

Barbara, a 4-Star Hydro catalyst, in the second half (Image via Veyn Genshin, YouTube)

For Pyro Hypostasis, the best characters in Genshin Impact to go against it are Barbara, Xingqiu, and Mona. Barbara and Mona can reduce the Pyro shield quickly, even with their Normal Attacks.

Xingqiu's Elemental Burst is also useful as it produces consecutive sword rain attacks by active the character's Normal Attacks, dealing Hydro Damage.

4) Save all characters' Elemental Burst for the last chamber

All characters' have their Elemental Burst ready (Image via Enviosity, YouTube)

On every floor of the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact, the third chamber is always the hardest. To get enough DPS to kill enemies, players are recommended to collect enough Elemental Particles in chamber one or two to save as much Elemental Burst as possible.

Once the small window where both Cryo and Pyro Hypostasis are the most vulnerable comes, Travelers can quickly spam all the Elemental Burst to deplete the bosses' HP.

3) Maximize the level of weapons and artifacts

Chongyun's artifacts are all Level 20 (Image via Veyn Genshin, YouTube)

The characters' ranking is not as crucial as artifacts and weapons. The latter plays an essential role when challenging the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact.

With a maximum level of artifacts and weapons, even a team of 4-Star characters can efficiently complete floor 12 with full stars.

2) Choose the most beneficial buff

Bonuses for each floor, the Benediction of the Abyss (Image via Kekon, YouTube)

Before challenging the chamber, Genshin Impact users will receive three options of bonuses they can choose from. For floor 11, starting from chamber one, they are suggested to select the buff that has the option "Effective this floor."

If gamers pick a benediction that is effective for the floor, it will be active for the rest of the chambers and stacked with any benediction chosen afterward. So they can have three buffs in total when they reach floor 11, chamber three.

With three bonuses, the team will undoubtedly deal more damage to both Cyro and Pyro Hypostasis.

1) Strategize against Cryo Hypostasis & Pyro Hypostasis

Cryo Hypostasis turn into a wheel and chase after the active character (Image via Kekon, YouTube)

Cryo Hypostasis's first attack is the "Frost Wheel," transforming into a wheel and traveling directly at gamers. This attack may occur up to three times.

Genshin Impact players can stop the Cryo Hypostasis movement after the first wheel rotation by going to the corner of the map. It will lead the cube to run into the wall, effectively stopping its motion.

While the Cryo Hypostasis is taking a short break and in its most vulnerable state, Travelers can spam their characters' Burst to inflict massive damage on the core.

Active character standing right next to the Cryo Hypostasis during the final phase (Image via Enviosity, YouTube)

When the Cryo Hypostasis reaches critical health, it will apply a mighty shield and attempt to heal itself back. However, it will launch Frostfruits around it while doing so, which can only be moved with Charged Attacks from any Genshin Impact characters.

During this final phase, users should stand close to the Cryo Hypostasis. This way, the boss will launch Frostfruits near itself, and Travelers can quickly cast a Charged Attack to hit the fallen Frosfruits at the Hypostasis and break its shield faster.

Barbara reducing Pyro Hypostasis's shield (Image via Enviosity, Youtube)

The first thing Genshin Impact players need to focus on in the second half of floor 11 is reducing the Pyro Hypostasis's shield. They can use any Hydro character in the team to vaporize the shield.

Travelers should not attack Pyro Hypostasis using their main damage dealer when its shield is still up. Instead, uses need to focus on extinguishing the shield so the Pyro Hypostasis will enter its vulnerable mode faster.

Xingqiu's Elemental Skill destroy the Fire Seed just by approaching it (Image via Abyss Breakdown, Youtube)

There will be an instance where Pyro Hypostasis will try to restore its shield by planting three Fire Seeds, and the boss will transform into a rocket-like appearance. The Fire Seeds are particularly weak to Hydro attacks, requiring one application of Hydro each to destroy them.

Genshin Impact's free character, Barbara, can one-shot these seeds with her Normal Attack, while Xingqiu's Elemental Skill, Guhua Sword: Fatal Rainscreen, can delete them just by approaching it.

