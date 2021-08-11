Genshin Impact Diona build: F2P build guide with 4-star weapons

Diona is an underrated character in Genshin Impact. She can fill multiple roles in the team and can also be a great supporting character.

Diona is a 4-star Cryo Bow user who can heal and shield simultaneously. Having these two abilities in a single character is rare in Genshin Impact. Her Elemental Skill creates a shield while her Elemental Burst can heal nearby characters periodically.

Although she doesn't have the strongest shield or the best healing, players can still make Diona one of the best protectors in Genshin Impact with a proper build.

Best F2P Diona build in Genshin Impact

All of Diona's abilities depend on her maximum HP. This makes it easier to build her as there is no scarcity of HP artifacts in the game.

Her shield strength and healing both scale based on maximum HP. Hence, using Sands, Goblet, and Circlet having HP as the main stat would be most beneficial for her.

As for the weapon, any bow having Energy Recharge as a substat will allow her to heal more frequently.

Best F2P weapons for Diona in Genshin Impact

To date, there is only one 5-star Bow in Genshin Impact that has the Energy Recharge substat called "Elegy for the End." However, it has only appeared once in the weapon banner.

Many 4-star bows fit Diona's playstyle perfectly. Regarding the 3-star bows, Recurve Bow is a suitable option, but players should refrain from using it if they have one of the following weapons:

1) Sacrificial Bow

Base ATK : 565

Secondary Stat : +30.6% Energy Recharge

The Sacrificial Bow (Image via Genshin Armory)

After using the Elemental Skill, Sacrificial Bow has a considerable chance to end the skill cooldown. This, paired with the Energy Recharge substat, will allow Diona to continuously spam her Skill and Burst, providing constant shielding and healing.

2) Favonius Warbow

Base ATK : 454

Secondary Stat : +61.3% Energy Recharge

The Favonius Warbow (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Favonius Warbow's insane Energy Recharge substat will allow Diona to use her Burst more frequently. However, gamers can only focus on increasing her HP if they are using this weapon for Diona.

Best artifacts for Diona in Genshin Impact

As discussed above, HP artifacts will hugely boost Diona's healing and shielding abilities. For artifact substats, users should focus on getting HP% and Energy Recharge%.

Emblem of Severed Fate artifacts (Image via miHoYo)

2pc Tenacity of the Milelith + 2pc Emblem of Severed Fate: This set can significantly boost Diona's healing power. The 2pc set of Tenacity increases the character's HP by 20%, strengthening her shield and HP regeneration. The 2pc Emblem set provides additional 20% Energy Recharge allowing Diona to heal more often.

The Tenacity of the Milelith artifact set bonus (Image via Genshin Impact)

2pc Tenacity of the Milelith + 2pc Maiden's Beloved: If players have plenty of Energy Recharge, they can go with a 2pc Maiden's Beloved along with a 2pc Tenacity set. Maiden set increases the character's healing effectiveness by 15%. With a 2pc Tenacity set, they may also use a Cryo DMG bonus Goblet.

The Noblesse Oblige artifact set bonus (Image via Genshin Impact)

4pc Noblesse Oblige: Using a 4pc Noblesse Oblige will make Diona a more hybrid character who can boost the team's attack and heal and shield simultaneously. However, gamers should make sure that no other character in the team is using this set, as the 4pc bonus effect will not stack up.

The Maiden's Beloved artifact set bonus (Image via Genshin Impact)

4pc Maiden's Beloved: For maximum healing, the 4pc Maiden's set is an absolute beast in Genshin Impact for any character. This set increases the healing power of the wielder along with the incoming heal of other characters in the team.

Beginners can use 2pc Exile/Scholar with a 2pc Maiden's Beloved. Exile and Scholar artifacts can significantly boost Energy Recharge.

To summarize, Diona needs tons of HP and Energy Recharge to unlock her full potential.

