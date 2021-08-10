Genshin Impact materials for Sayu: Talent and character level-up materials officially revealed

Sayu has finally arrived in Genshin Impact alongside Yoimiya. Both the characters are currently featured in the Tapestry of Golden Flames banner, and players around the world are spending heavily on it with their Primogems.

Compared to Yoimiya, it is much easier to unlock the four-star Anemo ninja, Sayu. Even free-to-play players have an opportunity to unlock her constellations. Thereafter, they can either build Sayu as a main DPS or a support healer.

Here are all the ascension materials required to level up Sayu as well as her talents.

Sayu's ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Sayu is an Inazuma character, which explains why a majority of her ascension materials can be farmed in the latest region exclusively. These include Crystal Marrow and the Maguu Kishin.

Sayu is extremely versatile, to say the least. She can deal damage, heal party members and even act as a supporting character. Hence, ascending her will be worth it for many players.

Ascension #

Materials

Mora 1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver x 1

Crystal Marrow x 3

Whopperflower Nectar x 3 20,000 2

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x 3

Maguu Kishin x 2

Crystal Marrow x 10

Whopperflower Nectar x 15 40,000 3

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x 6

Maguu Kishin x 4

Crystal Marrow x 20

Shimmering Nectar x 12 60,000 4 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x 3

Maguu Kishin x 8

Crystal Marrow x 30

Shimmering Nectar x 18 80,000 5 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x 3

Maguu Kishin x 8

Crystal Marrow x 30

Shimmering Nectar x 18 100,000 6

Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone x6

Maguu Kishin x 20

Crystal Marrow x 60

Energy Nectar x 24 120,000

The Maguu Kenki boss drops the Maguu Kishin material, which is valuable for ascending Sayu. Players can find this boss in Inazuma near the Serpent's Head on Yashiori Island.

Sayu's asension materials in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Similarly, Crystal Marrow is available mainly on Yashiori Island. It is an ore, owing to which players must use geo characters or Claymores to break it. Interestingly, the Chouji NPC in Inazuma also demands Crystal Marrow for a World Quest.

Materials to level up Sayu's talents

While building any character, players must not forget their talents. Sayu is no exception, and improving her talents is the first step toward making her a viable main DPS in Genshin Impact.

Talent Level Materials Mora 2 Teachings of Light x 3

Whopperflower Nectar x 6 12,500 3 Guide to Light x 2

Shimmering Nectar x 3 17,500 4 Guide to Light x 4

Shimmering Nectar x 4

25,000 5 Guide to Light x 6

Shimmering Nectar x 6 30,000 6 Guide to Light x 9

Shimmering Nectar x 9 37,500 7 Philosophies of Light x 4

Energy Nectar x 4

Gilded Scale x 1 120,000 8 Philosophies of Light x 6

Energy Nectar x 6

Gilded Scale x 1 260,000 9 Philosophies of Light x 12

Energy Nectar x 9

Gilded Scale x 2 450,000 10 Philosophies of Light x 16

Energy Nectar x 12

Gilded Scale x 2

Crown of Insight x 1 700,000

The Violet Court domain is the only source for the Teachings of Light, Guides to Light and Philosophies of Light books in Genshin Impact. These talent level-up materials are only available on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

All in all, Sayu is a decent addition to the massive list of four-star characters in Genshin Impact. So much so that a lot of players seem more excited to unlock her than Yoimiya.

Prominent Twitch streamer and OfflineTV member LilyPichu has voiced Sayu in Genshin Impact. This is one of the biggest reasons behind the sky-scraping hype for this cute Anemo character.

Edited by Sabine Algur