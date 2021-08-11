Best Sayu build for healer role in Genshin Impact

Sayu is one of the rare characters in Genshin Impact who can have multiple roles in the team. From healing and causing strong Swirl reactions to being a sub-DPS, Sayu can do it all.

Sayu's announcement garnered a lot of attention among the Genshin Impact community due to her unique set of talents. Her ability to not scare off Crystal flies is a major attraction for mobile players. Sayu's ascension stat being Elemental Mastery makes her a great supporting character to cause powerful Elemental reactions. However, a character's ability in Genshin Impact solely depends on the weapon and artifacts used in their build.

This article describes the best possible build options for Sayu as a healer in Genshin Impact.

Best Sayu healer build in Genshin Impact

Sayu's healing power scales off to her maximum attack. So, players should focus on stacking ATK% while building Sayu as a healer. In addition to ATK, the Energy Recharge should also be sufficient to increase the consistency of healing from her Elemental Burst. There are two combinations for it: either use an Energy Recharge weapon with ATK% artifacts or vice versa. Considering ATK% weapons are rare and should be used for DPS characters, the former combination seems like a better choice for healer Sayu.

Best weapons for Sayu as a healer in Genshin Impact

1) Skyward Pride

Base ATK : 674

Secondary Stat : +36.8% Energy Recharge

Skyward Pride (Image via Genshin Impact)

Skyward Pride is the only 5-star weapon to have an Energy Recharge substat. Its passive ability further increases the damage dealt after using Sayu's Burst or normal attack. In the process, it also generates some energy, which would be perfect for Sayu and even her sub-DPS build.

2) Favonius Greatsword

Base ATK : 454

Secondary Stat : +61.3% Energy Recharge

Favonius Greatsword (Image via Genshin Impact)

The insane Energy Recharge of Favonius Greatsword allows Sayu to heal more frequently. Its passive ability also generates energy on Crit hits.

3) Katsuragikiri Nagamasa

Base ATK : 510

Secondary Stat : +41.9% Energy Recharge

Katsuragikiri Nagamasa (Image via Genshin Impact)

Katsuragikiri Nagamasa is one of the best F2P weapons for Sayu. It can be crafted by the Blacksmith. Its passive ability increases Skill damage and generates energy particles simultaneously, making it a perfect fit for Sayu's healer build.

Best artifacts for Sayu healer build in Genshin Impact

For pure support build, ATK% mainstat on Sands, Goblet and Circlet are highly preferred. For artifact substats, players should focus on getting as much ATK% and Energy Recharge as they can.

Maiden's Beloved artifact set bonus (Image via Genshin Impact)

4pc Maiden's Beloved: This set is the obvious choice for any healer in Genshin Impact. With the increase in a character's healing power, the 4pc Maiden's set also increases the incoming healing ability of all other characters in the team.

2pc Gladiator's Finale + 2pc Maiden's Beloved: The 2pc Gladiator set will increase Sayu's attack by 18%, thus increasing her healing ability. This combination can be helpful if players do not have sufficient attack on Sayu to have considerable healing.

Emblem of Severed Fate artifacts (Image via miHoYo)

2pc Emblem of Severed Fate + 2pc Maiden's Beloved: The new Emblem set can also be used if Sayu is lacking in Energy Recharge. Paired with a 2pc Maiden's set, Sayu will be able to heal more often

.

Edited by Sabine Algur