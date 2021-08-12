How to get a Mini Seelie in Genshin Impact

Lost Riches event in Genshin Impact is about to end in three days, and this may be the last chance Travelers can obtain their own pet Mini Seelie.

The current Lost Riches is a rerun event from Genshin Impact version 1.3, allowing newcomers to play the fun yet simple treasure-hunting gameplay. The gadget 'Mini Seelie' is a big hit among players for its cuteness, although it doesn't have any combat knowledge and won't help in any battle.

However, this doesn't stop veterans or new players from obtaining the said gadget. Here is how Travelers can acquire Mini Seelie in Genshin Impact.

How to obtain the gadget Mini Seelie in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players can only acquire Mini Seelie from the Exchange Shop on the Lost Riches event page. Travelers need Iron Coins to exchange it with a Mini Seelie. These coins can only be collected by exploring the Treasure Area Ulman had marked on the map.

Ulman, a former friend of Seelie (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of Ulman on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Ulman is an NPC for the Lost Riches event. Genshin Impact players must talk to Ulman first to obtain a treasure map and a treasure-seeking Seelie. Travelers can find Ulman northwest of Teleport Waypoint in Araumi.

To make things easier, Genshin Impact has added an icon to show the exact location of Ulman on the map. The icon is a black treasure chest, as seen in the image above.

Treasure Map from Ulman containing 14 Treasure Areas (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact gamers can access the Treasure Map from the event window by looking for the Treasure Area. There are a total of 14 Treasure Areas where players can find Iron Coins there.

Equip the treasure-seeking Seelie under the gadget tab (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players need to equip the treasure-seeking Seelie from their Inventory under the gadget tab to find the Iron Coins in the Treasure Area. Note that the treasure-seeking Seelie is an event gadget and will expire once the event has ended. In addition, Travelers need to equip the right treasure-seeking Seelie and not the Mini Seelie obtained from the previous Lost Riches event as it cannot help searching for Iron Coins.

Ayaka goes treasure hunting with Seelie's help (Image via Smet, Youtube)

Once Genshin Impact players have equipped their treasure-seeking Seelie, head out to each Treasure Area on the map. With the help of Seelie, Travelers will find multiple dig spots in the location. Dig out those spots to earn Iron Coins.

A total of 60 Iron Coins can be found in each Treasure Area. Therefore, players may get up to 840 Iron Coins to buy all the items in the event shop, including the limited Mini Seelie.

Lost Riches Exchange shop (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact gamers can open the Exchange shop from the event page to buy the rewards provided. For the Mini Seelie, note that players can only exchange it after completing all 14 Treasure Areas. In addition, they can only buy one Mini Seelie of their favorite, not including the one they already had from the previous Lost Riches event.

Edited by Srijan Sen