Genshin Impact special treasure (2nd) location in Inazuma: How to find the clues and get rewards

The Lost Riches event is well underway in Genshin Impact, and players have already found the second and final Special Treasure.

Genshin Impact players can earn as much as 420 Primogems in the Lost Riches event, and 120 of them come from the Special Treasures. Players previously found the first Special Treasure in the Araumi area of Inazuma, where it was gated behind a puzzle. Now, the second Special Treasure has been located as well, and players need to jump through similar hoops to obtain it.

Where is the 2nd Special Treasure in Genshin Impact?

Lost Riches event page (image via Genshin Impact)

In the Lost Riches event, Genshin Impact players may find fragments of a treasure map among the buried treasures. When a map is pieced together, it reveals a clue to the location of a Special Treasure. However, players don’t actually need to complete the treasure map.

The second Special Treasure in the Lost Riches event is located in Fort Mumei. Even with the treasure map incomplete, players who've completed Treasure Area 4 can go to the small island in southwest Fort Mumei to find the Secret Trove.

2nd Special Treasure location in Genshin Impact (image via Sportskeeda)

How to get rewards from the 2nd Special Treasure in Genshin Impact

To obtain the Special Treasure, players need to use the Treasure-Seeking Seelie when they are near the treasure’s location. The Seelie will hover over the exact location, and players will be able to dig there to reveal a puzzle.

The puzzle appears as a 3x3 set of tiles. To solve it, players need to light up the puzzle according to the hint shown in the event page.

Lost Riches event page and Special Treasure puzzle hint (image via Genshin Impact)

Players may have different hints, but the process for solving the puzzle is the same. A tile activates when it’s stepped on, and it will deactivate if stepped on again. Jumping resets the puzzle, so players may need to backtrack and deactivate tiles to solve it.

Special Treasure puzzle in Fort Mumei (image via Kenvyy)

When players solve the puzzle, they will unlock the Special Treasure and earn the following rewards:

60 Primogems

3 Hero’s Wit

6 Mystic Enhancement Ore

30,000 Mora

Participating in limited-time events like Lost Riches is one of the best ways to get free Primogems in Genshin Impact. To help save for upcoming banners, players should make sure to collect both Special Treasures and buy all the Primogems in the event shop.

Also read: 5 Best PC games like Genshin Impact

Edited by Gautham Balaji