Genshin Impact 2nd Special Treasure location in Lost Riches event

Genshin Impact players are having a tough time searching for Special Treasures in the ongoing Lost Riches event. From collecting clues to lighting up the floor, unlocking Special Treasures includes many tedious tasks.

The first Special Treasure in Ulman's diary was located in Araumi. However, to unlock the second Special Treasure, players must fully explore Treasure Area 4 first.

Where is the second Special Treasure located in Genshin Impact?

Players must have explored the beautiful Yashiori Island in Inazuma, which has several domains and a Statue of the Seven.

The second Special Treasure is located near the main Yashiori Island in a small island fortification called Fort Mumei.

Fort Mumei in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players must reach the final platform that marks the end of Inazuma on the map. Thereafter, they need to equip the treasure-seeking seelie and dig up the puzzle device.

How to light up the floor to unlock the second Special Treasure

Even though the treasure location is the same, Genshin Impact is handing random puzzle hints to every player in the 2.0 Lost Riches event.

Reports suggest that there are a total of five combinations that currently help in unlocking the second Special Treasure.

Hence, it is important for players to understand the mechanics of puzzles in Genshin Impact. By learning the basics, they can solve any puzzle with ease.

Apparently, stepping on a tile turns it blue, and walking back on it changes its state to default. As a result, backtracking is very important in solving any puzzles related to the Special Treasures in the Lost Riches event.

Here's an example that explains how to create a certain combination by lighting up the floor:

How to light up the floor in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda)

Every Special Treasure offers 60 Primogems, implying that collecting both the special troves can help players in getting 120 Primogems. They also offer rewards such as Mora, Enhancement's Ore and Hero's Wit. All these resources will be valuable for unlocking and building upcoming characters such as Sayu and Yoimiya.

Hence, players must complete the Lost Riches event before it ends. Luckily, the second phase of the 2.0 update is also bringing many new events with exciting rewards to Genshin Impact.

Edited by Sabine Algur