All upcoming Genshin Impact 2.0 events revealed: Theater Mechanicus rerun, Phantom flow and more

Yoimiya's arrival will definitely spice things up in Genshin Impact, because a ton of new events are also coming with her. These include a rerun of the popular Theater Mechanicus event and some new events such as Phantom Flow.

miHoYo announced the schedule for the second phase of the successful 2.0 update in a recent Twitter post.

Paimon's Sneak Peek at Version 2.0 New Events - Phase II



The "Lost Riches" event is currently underway, so be sure not to miss it!

Here's everything players should know about the events before their official release in the upcoming weeks.

Theater Mechanicus: Stage of Wonders returns to Genshin Impact

Following Lost Riches, Theater Mechanicus will be the next popular event to return in Genshin Impact with the 2.0 update. It will begin on August 12 and end on August 26.

However, the shop for availing rewards from Theater Mechanicus will be open until August 30.

Theater Mechanicus in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Players must be Adventure Rank 30 to take part in Theater Mechanicus. This time around, they also need to complete the Ritou Escape Plan Archon quest in Inazuma.

A new fighting tournament named Phantom Flow coming soon

From August 20 to August 30, the Genshin Impact community will be able to take part in a splendid fighting tournament. Apparently, the master of Inazuma's Shinryuu named Shousen will help the traveler in initiating it.

The eligibility criteria to participate in Phantom Flow is AR 30. In addition to that, players need to complete the Ritou Escape Plan Archon quest, and the Chisato's Letter World Quest.

Test Run Character Trial event for Yoimiya's banner

Alongside Yoimiya, the Tapestry of Gold Flames banner will offer high drop rates for Sayu, Xinyan and Diona.

Yoimiya in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

While veterans must be aware of the potential of all these characters, newcomers who still have doubts can use fixed lineups to test them. As usual, completing the challenge in these trial runs will grant Primogems too.

Ley Line Overflow event

Last but not least, the Ley Line Overflow event shall begin on August 23, and will offer players double drops for an entire week. They will be able to double their rewards from Blossoms of Wealth and Blossoms of Revelation up to three times a day until August 30.

Luckily, there is no entry barrier and participants only need to revitalize a Blossom of Wealth or a Blossom of Revelation.

Leyline event coming to Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

All in all, it is safe to assume that the second phase of the 2.0 update in Genshin Impact will be equally exciting for players around the world. Moreover, it will lay a solid foundation for the 2.1 patch that might arrive in the first week of September.

