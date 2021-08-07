Genshin Impact guide: How to light up the floor according to the map in Lost Riches puzzle

The Lost Riches event in Genshin Impact has introduced some confusing puzzles. To collect the Special Treasures mentioned on Ulman's diary, players have to light up the floor according to the map.

To make the event more challenging, Genshin Impact is releasing unique puzzle problems for every player. Even though the Special Treasures are located on the same spot for everyone, the puzzles to unlock it are different.

Here's a quick guide to help players understand the Lost Riches puzzle and light up the floor accordingly.

Importance of backtracking while solving the Lost Riches puzzles in Genshin Impact

While every player will receive a unique puzzle, the procedure to light the floor and create a desired pattern is the same.

The clue in the "Special Treasure Clue" section of the Lost Riches event contains a puzzle hint. On a 3x3 board, there are certain blocks marked blue. Players must light the floor based on this hint.

Puzzle hint in Special Treasure Clue in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda)

Walking over a block after digging the puzzle platform turns it blue, however, players must not jump high. This is because the puzzle resets if they do not travel from one box to the other consecutively.

Another interesting aspect in solving the puzzles is backtracking. Apparently, walking on a blue puzzle tile again sets it back to the default state.

Here's an example that explains how to light up the floor in a specific design:

A solution to the Lost Riches puzzle in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are many ways to solve Lost Riches puzzles

If players understand the aforementioned mechanics, they can solve all the Lost Riches event puzzles in numerous ways.

As of now, both Special Treasures are available to the community. While the first one is located in Araumi, the second Special Treasure resides in one of the islands in Fort Mumei.

Fort Mumei in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Also, players must note that unlocking the second Special Treasure requires them to first clear the Treasure Area 4.

All in all, the Lost Riches event has been a massive hit among Genshin Impact players. Alongside the 420 Primogems that will help in unlocking the likes of Sayu and Yoimiya, they can also purchase a new Seelie companion.

Edited by Gautham Balaji