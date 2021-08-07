Genshin Impact special treasure guide: How to get special treasure in Lost Riches event

Lost Riches is an event that returned to Genshin Impact on 6 August 2021, and some players are wondering how to get the "Special Treasure."

Lost Riches is essentially a scavenger event where the player goes from one area to another with a "Treasure-Seeking Seelie" equipped. As of right now, there are only two Treasure Areas unlocked for Genshin Impact players to find, but there is also a "Special Treasure" that some might want to attain.

Genshin Impact players don't have to do all of the Treasure Areas to find the "Special Treasure." Simply doing enough from the first two Treasure Areas will give them a Puzzle Hint and an idea of where it is.

Genshin Impact's Lost Riches event: Guide to find the special treasure

The starting location for the Lost Riches event (Image via Sportskeeda)

First, Genshin Impact players should start the Lost Riches event. The starting location for this event is found northwest of Araumi. The area can be reached within a few seconds of gliding from the nearby Teleport Waypoint.

Treasure Area 1

The player should see their Mini Seelie go to a location that they can dig at (Image via Sportskeeda)

Genshin Impact players need to equip the "Treasure-Seeking Seelie" as their main gadget for the Lost Riches event. They will only be able to summon these Seelies if they're in specific locations. The first Treasure Area allows players to summon them, so they should head to Chinju Forest.

When the player is near a location that they can dig at, they should hear a ticking sound, and then the Seelie will go to the digging area. They just need to interact with the spot to dig up whatever treasure the Seelie finds.

All of the Hidden Coin locations for Treasure Area 1 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Treasure Area 2

The locations for Treasure Area 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are more enemies in this general area, but the rules are the same. Have the "Treasure-Seeking Seelie" equipped as a gadget and go to Nazuchi Beach.

When the player is close to a location, the Seelie will make a ticking sound effect, which will get louder as they get closer to the treasure.

Special Treasure

This will give the player an idea of where the treasure is (Image via Sportskeeda)

It's worth noting that different players will get different treasure maps in various locations. However, that part is irrelevant. What matters is that players have an idea of where to go next.

Just dig here (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players can summon the Seelie south of Araumi, and the Special Treasure should be located somewhere here in Genshin Impact. Dig it up to unlock a puzzle, which is the next step of the Lost Riches event.

Lost Riches Puzzle for the Special Treasure

The puzzle in the Lost Riches event (Image via Sportskeeda)

This puzzle can be solved based on the "Puzzle Hint" shown in the "Special Treasure Clue" section of the Lost Riches event. It will be different for various players, and an example can be shown underneath the "Special Treasure" section above.

A solution to the writer's puzzle hint in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda)

As everybody will have a different puzzle, it's important to understand how to solve it in Genshin Impact. In the example above, the player has a clue where the blue boxes need to be lit up.

However, going out of bounds resets the puzzle and jumping high won't work here. Instead, the player just backtracks to reset some tiles to their default state.

There are multiple ways to solve every puzzle, but the general idea is applicable to all of them. Backtrack to a previous tile to reset it in Genshin Impact.

If done correctly, the player should get their rewards and be done with the "Special Treasure" section of the Lost Riches event.

